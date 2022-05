An Albanese government in Canberra means an improved trajectory in Australia-China relations is a real possibility. Sure, there will be no “re-set” like we saw in the heady days of 2015. The world has changed; Australia and China certainly have. And, of course, Beijing will need to be ready to chart a different course, not just Canberra. After all, in 2020 it was Beijing’s decision and Beijing’s decision alone to respond to political disagreements by cutting off senior level dialogue and hitting Australia’s exports. Further tempering the outlook is that the architect of China’s assertive foreign policy turn, President Xi Jinping, is...

INDIA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO