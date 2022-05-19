ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Maury County Amateur Radio Club to Host Field Day in June

radio7media.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE MAURY COUNTY AMATEUR RADIO CLUB WILL HOST FIELD DAY JUNE 25TH AND 26TH AT THE BRIDLE...

www.radio7media.com

Comments / 0

Related
radio7media.com

City of Lawrenceburg Mayor Minute

This is always an exciting time of year because graduation ceremonies are in full swing. From high school graduations to college and university commencement exercises, they are the celebrations of achievements, ending one chapter in life and beginning a new one. When I think about graduation, I think opportunity. Graduates...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Berea Baptist Church in Athens host Rooted in Grace - 5/22

Berea Baptist Church in Athens AL is hosting Rooted in Grace bluegrass gospel group from Pulaski on Sun night 22 May at 6 PM. Church is located at 16779 Lucas Ferry Rd 35611 on west side of Athens. Rooted in Grace is 3 sisters and a brother age 9 thru 17 with astounding harmonies.
ATHENS, AL
radio7media.com

City of Lawrenceburg Announces Office Closure for Memorial Day Holiday

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG HAS ANNOUNCED THAT CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY MAY 30TH IN OBSERVANCE OF MEMORIAL DAY. PLEASE NOTE THAT RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL BE ON THURSDAY, JUNE 2nd FOLLOWING THE HOLIDAY. PLEASE PUT CARTS OUT EARLY FOR THURSDAY MORNING PICK UP; IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Second Food Harvest Food Distribution

LEOMA BAPTIST CHURCH AND SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK WILL BE SPONSORING A DRIVE THRU FOOD BOX GIVEAWAY THURSDAY MAY 26TH BEGINNING AT 9. SECOND FOOD HARVEST WILL ALSO HAVE A FOOD DISTRIBUTION WEDNESDAY JUNE 29TH FROM 1:30 TO 4:30 AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, TN
Maury County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Maury County, TN
Columbia, TN
Government
Nashville Parent

Multi-Million-Dollar Open-Air Amphitheater Coming to Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland and JW Roth, Chairman of Notes Live, unveiled plans to open a 4,500-seat state-of-the-art open-air amphitheater in the Murfreesboro Gateway called The Sunset Music Colosseum on the River. The multi-million-dollar Sunset Amphitheater will host large touring acts on a live music entertainment campus featuring amenities including...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County 911 Board Meeting

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY E-911 BOARD OF DIRECTORS MET IN REGULAR SESSION ON THURSDAY, MAY 19. FOLLOWING A DISCUSSION ON ROUTINE FINANCIAL MATTERS, DISPATCHER DAKOTA LEMAY WAS INTRODUCED TO THE BOARD AS PART OF THE DISTRICT’S EMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT PROGRAM. DIRECTOR MOORE UPDATED THE BOARD ON THE STATUS OF A NEW...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Giles County Budget Committee to Meet

THE GILES COUNTY BUDGET COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET MONDAY STARTING AT 8 TO DISCUSS THE 2022-2023 GILES COUNTY BUDGET. THE ALL DAY MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND FLOOR COURTROOM AT THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE LOCATED AT 1 PUBLIC SQUARE IN PULASKI.
GILES COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amateur Radio#Ham Radio#Radio On#Field Day#Pavillion
radio7media.com

TDOT Conducting Lane Closures in Maury County and Hickman County

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL BE CONDUCTING LANE CLOSURES FOR THE FOLLOWING EMERGENCY PAVING PROJECTS THIS WEEK THRU MAY 26TH. IN MAURY COUNTY TDOT CREWS WILL BE MILLING AND PAVING THE WESTBOUND LANES OF SR 50 FROM XX. DAYTIME LANE CLOSURES WILL BE IN PLACE MONDAY, MAY 23 – THURSDAY, MAY 26 FROM 9 A.M. – 3 P.M. AND IN HICKMAN COUNTY TDOT CREWS WILL BE MILLING AND PAVING IN THE WESTBOUND LANES OF I-40 AT MILE MARKER 152 IN THE OVERNIGHT HOURS (8 P.M. – 5 A.M.) OF TUESDAY, MAY 24 AND THURSDAY, MAY 26.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Turner property sculpture to honor Luther Turner

It’s hard to miss the pavilion on Green Pastures Farm along Franklin Road in Brentwood, and soon, there will be a new piece of art there to honor the family’s heritage. “Farmer Luther,” an artistic metal sculpture, will stand 20 feet tall when finished. It will depict James Luther Turner, who, with just a third-grade education, took charge of the family farm after his father’s untimely death and went into business with his son, Cal Turner Sr., to form J.L. Turner and Son Wholesale. Later, this company became known as it is today: Dollar General Corp. 
BRENTWOOD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Residents react to Spring Hill Mayor’s emergency order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of spring hill continues to face a critical water shortage Thursday. City leaders ordered community members to cut back on things like watering lawns for the next few days as they continued to fight this problem. Homeowners said their lawn gets regular watering, that’s...
SPRING HILL, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Trucks, equipment, and vehicles of all shapes and sizes will gather at Jim Warren Park where children of all ages, with parent supervision, will be welcome to touch, climb on, and explore these amazing pieces of equipment. Fire trucks, police cars, tractors, back hoes, tow trucks, and more! “No Horn Hour” will be from 5 pm-6 pm for the little ones! Music, games and fun will also be available at this free family event. Food will also be available.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lewisburg Police Joins Neighbor App

OFFICALS WITH LEWISBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT HAVE ANNOUNCED THAT THE DEPARTMENT HAS JOINED THE NEIGHBOR APP WITH AN EFFORT TO CONNECT WITH RESIDENTS AND IMPROVE THE SAFETY OF THEIR COMMUNITIES. NEIGHBORS ALLOWS USERS TO SHARE PHOTOS, VIDEOS AND INFORMATION RELATED TO LOCAL CRIME AND SAFETY INCIDENTS SO FELLOW RESIDENTS CAN STAY INFORMED. THE LEWISBURG POLICE CAN VIEW WHAT LOCAL RESIDENTS HAVE POSTED PUBLICLY TO NEIGHBORS AND CAN NOW CHIME-IN WITH RELEVANT UPDATES OR SAFETY ALERTS TO HELP RESIDENTS STAY INFORMED. ANYONE WITH A SMARTPHONE CAN DOWNLOAD THE NEIGHBORS APP IN ORDER TO RECEIVE UPDATES AND HAVE THE OPTION TO POST PHOTOS OR VIDEOS FROM ANY DEVICE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-359-4044.
LEWISBURG, TN
Nashville Parent

Concert Series at Streets of Indian Lake Lineup

Grab your lawn chairs, blankets or enjoy ample seating throughout the plaza for this summer concert series live under the stars at the Streets of Indian Lake (300 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville). Concerts happen every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., June 2 – August 25, 2022. Enjoy great shops, restaurants...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

At Least One Airlifted from Vehicle Crash Friday in Lawrence County

AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS AIRLIFTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON FROM A MULTI VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 3:30 IN THE AREA OF 2205 EAST GAINES STREET NEAR THE INTERNATIONAL DRIVE INTERSECTION. MULTIPLE INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND EAST GAINES WAS CLOSED FOR SOME TIME WHILE CREWS WERE ON SCENE. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

John Paul Sneed

John Paul Sneed, age 68, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Alive Hospice Residence in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a native of Giles County, TN, a retired truck driver from the Lawrence County Highway Department, and a member of Freedom Christian Church in Loretto, TN. He...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

TDOT Construction Begins Today in Bedford County

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL BE REDUCING US 41A/SR 16 IN BEDFORD COUNTY TO ONE LANE TO REPAIR THE CULVERT AND SLOPE AT DRYLAND CREEK. BEGINNING THURSDAY, A TRAFFIC SIGNAL AT THE REPAIR AREA NEAR RIVER BRANCH ROAD AND BEN WILLIAMS ROAD WILL CONTROL THE SINGLE LANE OF TRAFFIC. IT WILL REMAIN IN PLACE FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS AS REPAIRS ARE MADE. FLOODING AND EROSION CAUSED A PORTION OF THE ROADWAY EMBANKMENT AND BRIDGE’S WINGWALL TO COLLAPSE. THE LANE CLOSURE WILL ALLOW TDOT CREWS TO STABILIZE THE ROADWAY. AN EMERGENCY CONTRACT WILL THEN BE AWARDED FOR PERMANENT REPAIRS. MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO PLAN FOR EXTRA TRAVEL TIME, AND SLOW DOWN WHILE IN THE WORK ZONE.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy