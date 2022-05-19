ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, ME

Hero Central Maine Power Workers Rescue People From Burning House

By Cooper Fox
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When a trio of Central Maine Power employees started their workday on Wednesday, they probably never thought they'd close out their day as heroes. But, that is exactly what happened. According to the KJ, just before 3 PM on Wednesday, Central Maine Power workers Adam Douin, Jeffrey Dyer, and...

Public Safety
