MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police said a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting outside MTSU’s Murphy Center on Wednesday night. Police said the suspect, who was not identified, was arrested on Thursday in Clarksville, Tennessee. The suspect will appear in Rutherford County Juvenile Court at a later date.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO