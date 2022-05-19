ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chris Stapleton’s Unreleased “The Right Ones” Might Just Be Your New Favorite Stapleton Song

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xiXfe_0fivKrrq00

I’ve had this one on repeat for a long time now…

But today, I stumbled across what seems to be the studio version from an old EP that Chris Stapleton may or may not have released. If he did, I can’t find it anywhere…

But it’s pretty hard to believe that Chris has songs this good just laying around. But then again, I suppose that’s why he’s one of the best. This tune was never one of “the right ones,” as it never made the record, but damn if it doesn’t rock.

Co-written alongside Dan Wilson, the frontman for the band Semisonic, down in New Orleans, it actually might be my favorite Chris Stapleton song.

Is it his best? No, probably not… but it’s just so damn catchy.

Here’s a live version:

The post Chris Stapleton’s Unreleased “The Right Ones” Might Just Be Your New Favorite Stapleton Song first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” Made Me Cry At The Preschool Dropoff Line

On my son’s first day of preschool, I didn’t cry… until I started my car and heard Chris Stapleton’s damn, emotional, platinum song, “Starting Over,” on the radio. I pulled the car out of the driveway and caught my son’s eyes, wide and panicked in the middle of the schoolyard. I looked away quickly. My sister told me it was best that way for the kid. Don’t stretch out the pain of leaving. Just go and let the trained teachers pick up the pieces when your kid falls apart.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Dumb Blonde” By Dolly Parton

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune called “Dumb Blonde” by the one and only Dolly Parton. Written by Curly Putman for Dolly, it was released as a single in 1966 and later included on her 1967 debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly. It became her first first song to chart on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, peaking at #24 later that year.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stapleton
Whiskey Riff

Ronnie Dunn Teams Up With Jake Worthington For Classic Honky Tonk Country Song, “Honky Tonk Town”

Give me ALL the honky tonk heaters. It ain’t a secret that Brooks & Dunn were the kings when it came to face meltin’ ’90s country twangers. Although the most iconic duo in country music history aren’t putting out any new music, lucky enough for us, ol’ Ronnie Dunn is still keeping them comin’. Ronnie recently announced his 5th solo studio album, 100 Proof Neon, that’s slated to drop sometime this summer.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Watch George Strait & Willie Nelson Play The Willie & Waylon’s Hit Song, “Good Hearted Woman”

Talk about a legendary country duo. Back in 2019 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, massive names like Alison Krauss, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, George Strait, Emmylou Harris, Sturgill Simpson, Steve Earle, Sheryl Crow, Kris Kristofferson, Jason Isbell, Jamey Johnson, The Avett Brothers, Dave Matthews, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Jimmy Buffett, John Mellencamp, Lukas Nelson, Vince Gill, and more all took the stage in tribute of the great Willie Nelson, celebrating his greatest hits. Needless to say, with that many stars […] The post Watch George Strait & Willie Nelson Play The Willie & Waylon’s Hit Song, “Good Hearted Woman” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Delivers "Raw N B: The Explicit Tape" Ft. Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, 42 Dugg & More

Get ready to hear about Nick Cannon's sexscapades in his new album. The media mogul has been heavily promoting Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, even kicking off the rollout with "Alone," a single reportedly about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon would later explain that the track wasn't created to win her back, but it did catch the attention of their children, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Favorite#New Orleans#Semisonic
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in denim shorts – and fans have the same reaction

Miranda Lambert is finally back touring, and she has not disappointed with her incredible stage outfits. The country music singer has joined Little Big Town for round two of The Bandwagon Tour – which first went on the road in 2018 – and shared some incredible news with her fans while giving them a glimpse at one of her head-turning ensembles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Death By’ Drinking Game Is Sad Country Song Perfection You Can Blackout To

Why am I not one bit surprised that Miranda Lambert came up with this. She has a brand new album out tomorrow, Palomino, and of course, she’s been making the rounds doing all kinds of press to promote the new record. And one of my favorite interviews so far comes from the LA Times, where she dropped details on a brilliant little drinking game she likes to play with her friends. Called Death By, they each try to top someone […] The post Miranda Lambert’s ‘Death By’ Drinking Game Is Sad Country Song Perfection You Can Blackout To first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Sister, Crystal Gayle, Remembers ‘Fellow Kentuckian’ Naomi Judd

Tragically, Naomi Judd took her own life on April 30 after a long battle with mental illness. The outpouring of love, support, and grief for the Judd family from friends and fans has been immense. Contemporaries and friends of Naomi’s like Dolly Parton, Ann Wilson, and Loretta Lynn shared their shock and grief on social media. Fellow artists like Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, and LeAnn Rimes have also shared tributes to the legendary country music superstar.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

137K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy