Chris Stapleton’s Unreleased “The Right Ones” Might Just Be Your New Favorite Stapleton Song

I’ve had this one on repeat for a long time now…

But today, I stumbled across what seems to be the studio version from an old EP that Chris Stapleton may or may not have released. If he did, I can’t find it anywhere…

But it’s pretty hard to believe that Chris has songs this good just laying around. But then again, I suppose that’s why he’s one of the best. This tune was never one of “the right ones,” as it never made the record, but damn if it doesn’t rock.

Co-written alongside Dan Wilson, the frontman for the band Semisonic, down in New Orleans, it actually might be my favorite Chris Stapleton song.

Is it his best? No, probably not… but it’s just so damn catchy.

Here’s a live version: