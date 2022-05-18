ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Life on Mars would have gone extinct more than 1.3 billion years ago, study finds

By Eric Schank
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjazV_0fivCX7k00

Since the dawn of astronomy, humans have been obsessed with the question as to whether there is life elsewhere in the universe. Indeed, much of the scientific focus on Mars is devoted to answering this question, as there are hints that the red planet may have had microbial life in its youth.

But you don't actually have to go to Mars to study the planet. Conveniently, around 11 million years ago, a cluster of Martian meteorites known as the nakhlites struck Earth, likely propelled by the force of a huge impact on Mars that send debris into the solar system that eventually found its way to Earth. Swedish doctoral student Josefin Martell — along with a team of scientists at Lund University — have been investigating the properties of a cache of these rocks.

Though Martell's team is not searching for biosignatures in this space debris, the chemical composition of meteorites reveals the abundance of life's essential prerequisite on Mars. Investigating how much one nakhlite came into contact with water while on Mars could answer what, in a press release, Martell called the central question of whether life ever existed there.

"A more probable explanation is that the reaction took place after small accumulations of underground ice melted during a meteorite impact about 630 million years ago. Of course, that doesn't mean that life couldn't have existed in other places on Mars, or that there couldn't have been life at other times," Martell explained.

Publishing their findings in Science Advances, the international team found water would have been far too limited to support life. Without the presence of water, life as we know it would be impossible.

But was there ever sufficient water to support life on Mars? Notably, some prominent planetary scientists, including Erik Asphaug of the University of Arizona, have theorized that to be true. Though Mars looks dry now, it wasn't always that way: wildly fluctuating climates and an absent atmosphere slowly transformed Mars into an inhospitable desert planet. Yet water was once abundant on Mars, as riverbeds and physical evidence of a hydrothermal system attest.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

Using non-destructive imaging techniques, the Swedish geologists determined the limited extent to which water interacted with grains of a mineral called olivine. Results of the study indicated the minerals did indeed reacted with water.

Martell suggested minerals probably reacted with small, underground ice deposits that melted when a meteorite collided with Mars over 700 hundred million years later. However, life could have existed in other places or times on Mars.

Like most Martian meteorites, the relatively recent genesis and exodus of nakhlites mean they only provide a partial picture of a younger Mars. The nakhlites may have appeared on Earth some 11 million years ago, but they left Mars an estimated 1.3 billion years ago in the current Amazonian period. Hence, nakhlites represent one of the oldest specimens of Martian geology which we have access to. Ancient Mars had a prolific geological exchange with Earth.

While Mars' early history — which is when life may have actually evolved — remains obscure, Martell's team may soon have access to older bedrock. These specimens are expected to reveal more details about water on Mars.

Martell's team detected the former presence of water on the samples by firing neutrons at the nakhlites. Neutrons, neutrally charged subatomic particles, are adept at revealing the presence of hydrogen, one of water's two constituent elements.

Because water was crucial to the evolution of life on Earth, it is considered a key component needed for primordial life to evolve. Curiously, some scientists go so far as to suggest life originated on Mars before migrating to Earth by the chance impact of a meteorite that propelled Martian surface rocks containing microbes into space, where they eventually found their way to Earth. Once a fringe belief among scientists, the theory has gained more traction in recent years, as Salon's Nicole Karlis reported previously.

Indeed, the presence of water on a primordial Earth precipitated the evolution of complex microbial life with such rapidity that either life emerges relatively easily on habitable worlds, or a hypothetical transplant of extraterrestrial microbes gave Earth an evolutionary jump-start.

Another study last month in Science Advances lends some credibility to the idea. A team of scientists found evidence of microbial life on Earth far earlier than previously estimated. An earlier, controversial study from the team documented remnants of branching microbial structures in a piece of rock between 3.75 and 4.28 billion years old. Yet further analysis revealed a far more complex structure and evidence of hundred of distorted spheres with no explanation except microbial life.

"This means life could have begun as little as 300 million years after Earth formed. In geological terms, this is quick — about one spin of the Sun around the galaxy," lead author Dr. Dominic Papineau told Science Daily. "These findings have implications for the possibility of extraterrestrial life. If life is relatively quick to emerge, given the right conditions, this increases the chance that life exists on other planets."

Still, scientists debate whether water was present long enough on Mars for life to evolve. The mystery will be somewhat easier to solve once the Mars rock samples being collected by NASA's Perseverance Rover return to Earth, which may happen around 2030. Analysis of these rocks in Earth labs could get to the bottom of the mystery.

Comments / 18

Related
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Life On Mars#Extraterrestrial Life#Atmosphere Of Mars#Martian#Swedish#Lund University
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
sciencealert.com

Scientists Have Figured Out What's Killing The World's Biggest Fish

Over 80 percent of international trade is carried by sea. Much of what we use and consume everyday either has been or will be transported on huge vessels which plough the global ocean. The courses these container vessels take are fixed shipping routes known as marine highways, which are not...
WILDLIFE
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Melting Glacier Reveals Nearly Two Dozen Huge Ancient Sea Creature Fossils

A melting glacier in Patagonia made way for Chilean researchers to unearth the country’s first complete ichthyosaur, and nearly two dozen other fossils. A team of researchers at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) led an expedition to the Tyndall Glacier in Chilean Patagonia in March and April to find the remains of a four meter long ancient marine reptile. Female and pregnant with a few embryos still nestled among her remains, the fossil was dug back up after first being discovered in 2009 by the lead of the same team, Dr. Judith Pardo-Pérez, associate professor at UMAG.
SCIENCE
WBBM News Radio

Rover discovers water on Mars

China’s Zhurong rover landed on the surface of Mars nearly a year ago, touching down in a section of the planet called Utopia Planitia on May 15, 2021, for a three-month information-gathering mission.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Humans Were Actually Apex Predators For 2 Million Years, Evidence Shows

Paleolithic cuisine was anything but lean and green, according to a 2021 study on the diets of our Pleistocene ancestors. For a good 2 million years, Homo sapiens and their ancestors ditched the salad and dined heavily on meat, putting them at the top of the food chain. It's not quite the balanced diet of berries, grains, and steak we might picture when we think of 'paleo' food. But according to anthropologists from Israel's Tel Aviv University and the University of Minho in Portugal, modern hunter-gatherers have given us the wrong impression of what we once ate. "This comparison is futile, however, because...
SCIENCE
The Independent

New Hubble Space Telescope data suggests ‘something weird’ is going with our universe, Nasa says

The Hubble Space Telescope has reached a new milestone in its work to find out how quickly the universe is expanding – and it supports the idea that something strange is happening in our universe, Nasa says.In recent years, astronomers have used telescopes like Hubble to understand exactly how quickly our universe is expanding.But as those measures have become more precise, they have also shown something strange. There is a key difference between the rate of the expansion of the universe as it is around us, when compared with observations from right after the Big Bang.Scientists are unable to explain...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Could People Breathe The Air On Mars?

Let’s suppose you were an astronaut who just landed on the planet Mars. What would you need to survive?. For starters, here’s a short list: Water, food, shelter – and oxygen. Oxygen is in the air we breathe here on Earth. Plants and some kinds of bacteria...
ASTRONOMY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy