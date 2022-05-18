ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Highlights from Brandon Hughes's MLB debut with Chicago Cubs

By Cory Linsner
 3 days ago
Michigan State baseball alum Brandon Hughes got the call to the big leagues to join the Chicago Cubs, the team that drafted him in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. Hughes has run the gamut through the Cubs minor league system, starting in rookie ball and making his way all the way to triple-A. It was a slight adjustment moving from being a primary outfielder and changing positions to be a relief pitcher, but he has caught on very quickly to be one of the best relievers in the Cubs system.

The same day Hughes was called up, he was brought in to make his debut in a relief effort against the Pittsburgh Pirates. You can watch highlights from his stellar performance in his debut below:

