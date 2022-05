SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two New Mexico tribes have signed an agreement with state officials recognizing the tribe’s authority to collect taxes on sales of cannabis products. The move announced by state officials Thursday after it was signed last week further formalizes potential involvement in the cannabis industry by the Pojoaque and Picuris pueblos, both in northern New Mexico.

POJOAQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO