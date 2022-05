The illegal crosswalks remained untouched for weeks, but on Friday Los Angeles city workers were on site steaming them away. The set of four crosswalks popped up at a busy residential intersection in March, allegedly painted by a secretive group that calls itself Crosswalk Collective LA. At the time, the group told NPR they were tired of waiting on the city to make what they said are much needed improvements for pedestrians. So they DIY'ed it, taking matters into their own hands.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO