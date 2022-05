Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback in the NFL. Sure, his off-field life may cause some controversy, but when it comes to playing the game, there is no one the Packers would rather have on their team. A four-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers has shown that he is just getting better with age. After all, he won the last two MVP Awards. That has not stopped NFL analysts from slandering him on social media though.

