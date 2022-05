247Sports released its list of the Top 100 true freshman who matter the most in 2022. There were 16 true freshman from the B1G that made the list. The list includes true freshman from mainly Power 5 conferences, however there were some from Group of 5 schools and all over that made the list as well. Ohio State led the way with 3 players. However, Michigan and Penn State weren’t too far behind with 2 each. Indiana, Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Maryland, Iowa, and Rutgers rounded out the rest of the B1G teams with 1 each.

