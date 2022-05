Miami Heat veterans Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker will warm up "with the intent to play" in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, the team announced Saturday. Lowry was upgraded to questionable Friday after missing eight of the last 10 games with a hamstring injury. He initially sustained the injury in Game 3 of the Heat's first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. He returned to the lineup two weeks later but re-aggravated his hamstring during the Game 4 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the previous round.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO