California Leavin’: SoCal residents are planting new roots near Nashville

A bill designed to ban oil drilling in California waters has been killed by lawmakers. Legislation to close down operations on offshore oil rigs off the Orange County coast failed to pass in a state Senate committee on Thursday. Senate Bill 953 was originally written to allow the State Lands Commission to terminate offshore oil leases by the end of 2024 if the agency was unable to negotiate buyouts with petroleum companies operating the oil platforms. The legislation focused on three oil leases in state waters adjacent to Orange County specifically, not 23 other oil rigs in federal waters along the rest of California’s coastline.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO