Eddie Van Halen received a phone call from someone who introduced himself as "Quincy" in 1982. “I don’t know anyone named Quincy," the guitarist confidently told the caller. But he did know someone named Quincy: Quincy Jones, who was producing Michael Jackson's sixth solo album. Jones wanted to know if Van Halen was interested in playing a guitar solo on one of the LP's songs, "Beat It." Jackson had purposefully written the song intending to incorporate a harder rock sound — "the type of song that I would buy if I were to buy a rock song," as he described it.

