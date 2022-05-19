ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Epic Missouri Airbnb Has a Private Pool, Hot Tub & Nature Trail

By Doc Holliday
 3 days ago
I think I may have found the one Missouri place that checks all the boxes of a relaxing vacation. Private pool? Check. Got a hot tub? Yes, it does. What about a nice nature walk? You can do that...

KICK AM 1530

One of America’s Luxury Destination Resorts is in Missouri

This world-class resort is just a few short hours away from the Tri-States and one of the coolest places to stay. Big Cedar Lodge was named one of the best resort destination places to visit out of 18 in America. The resort is located in Ridgedale, Missouri just outside of Branson, and overlooks Table Rock Lake. Now, this is a place I can relax and unwind.
RIDGEDALE, MO
tastychomps.com

A Foodie’s Travel Guide to Silver Dollar City – Ozarks – Branson, Missouri

Nestled within the Ozark mountains in Branson, Missouri, Silver Dollar City transports guests back to the 1880’s (with a modern flare, of course). At Silver Dollar City, guests can enjoy a variety of thrilling rides and coasters, demonstrations from local craftsmen, unique festivals and themed dining experiences. The origins of this theme park date back to 1894, when William Henry Lynch and his two daughters, Miriam and Genevieve, opened a tourist attraction around Marvel Cave. In 1960, the attraction expanded to the Silver Dollar City theme park as we know it today, and Marvel Cave remains one of its most popular attractions.
BRANSON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mansion at Elfindale has welcomed guests since the 1900s

The Mansion at Elfindale Bed & Breakfast in Springfield has been a place for friends and families to get together for at least 30 years. The elegant limestone mansion was the vision of Mary Alice Clymena O’Day, the wife of a multimillionaire who had the 27,000-square-foot home built around 1901 after a messy divorce.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield restaurant finds unique solution to worker shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield restaurant just brought a new server onboard, but it’s not a person. Archie’s Italian Eatery has a robot that helps deliver food. The owner, Archie Donoho, said the robot helps the servers out during a worker shortage. “They can stay in their section, take care of their guests, get everything […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Columbia Missourian

Cave Vineyard takes wine lovers deep into a Missouri cave

Cave Vineyard in Ste. Genevieve offers a wine-tasting experience with a twist: Sip your Chardonnay in a saltpeter cave. Marty and Mary Jo Strussion purchased the property that holds the vineyard and natural cave in 1995, with the intention of making it a retirement residence. Other vineyards were popping up...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Branson's newest attraction: An aquarium with 7,200 live sea creatures

Open 365 days a year, the Aquarium at the Boardwalk is one of the newest attractions in the heart of Branson’s entertainment district. It is impossible to miss the 46,000-square-foot building with a 55-foot octopus wrapped around the outside. A giant Pacific octopus named Aquarius is actually one of...
BRANSON, MO
Y101

Could you hit up all 9 of Illinois Theme Parks this Summer?

There are 9 legendary Theme Parks in Illinois and they are all ready to have visitors this year, so do you think you could visit them all in one summer?. Thrillist.com came out with an article that they call the "Ultimate Guide to Illinois' top Theme Parks" and it breaks down the 9 theme parks in Illinois that you have probably all seen the commercials for. And it got me thinking could you try and hit them all up in one summer? Here are the 9 theme parks that are mentioned in the article...
ILLINOIS STATE
KOLR10 News

VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in Carthage, Missouri

CARTHAGE, Mo. — KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox received a video of a funnel cloud in Southwest Carthage, Missouri. Amy Black shared the video with OzarksFirst. It was taken at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, May 19. Meteorologists said the storm was warned as a severe thunderstorm with a possible tornado tag.
CARTHAGE, MO
