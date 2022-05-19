ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Edward, NY

Mini bike rider killed after being hit by car in Fort Edward

By WNYT Staff
WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT EDWARD - A deadly crash in Washington County is under investigation. The...

wnyt.com

Comments / 4

Nathan Hill
2d ago

with all these ppl riding their motorized bikes flying down road, not stopping at stop signs, no helmets is getting out of control. when are police gonna do something about it. on lawrence st I see easily 20-30 bikes a day flying down the road, not even slowing down at stop signs. are we really that complacent?

Reply(1)
9
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Mini#Traffic Accident
