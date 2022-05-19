Mini bike rider killed after being hit by car in Fort Edward

Washington County deputies are continuing their investigation into the cause of a crash that took the life of a Whitehall man. They say Tory Lapan was riding a motorcycle in a side yard near County Route 46 in Fort Edward Wednesday when he ended up in the road and was struck by a vehicle. Lapan was taken to Glens Falls Hospital but later pronounced dead. Anyone who saw the accident is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO