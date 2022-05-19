Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple launching NY State Senate run

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Earlier this week, New York State Comptroller, Thomas Dinapoli, visited Plattsburgh to discuss a variety of topics with Mayor Chris Rosenquest. The two took a walking tour with other local leaders to look at upcoming projects, and at other projects that utilized a $10 Million downtown revitalization initiative grant.
A State Supreme Court judge in Steuben County on Friday finalized New York's congressional and State Senate district maps that were redrawn by a special master. The maps were ordered to be redrawn after the state's Court of Appeals ruled in April that the maps proposed by the Democratic majority in the State Legislature were unconstitutional. State Senator George Borrello says the redrawn 23rd Congressional District will stay largely intact, but with a major change -- it will now include a large chunk of Erie County...
In an effort to reduce an increase in fatal car accidents in New York City, legislators in Albany have signed a deal to renew the existing cameras program and to have them running 24/7 instead of the current schedule of 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. Safety advocates were pleased that...
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now calling for masks in 54 of New York’s 62 counties due to high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. More than 75% of the U.S. is still in the green but 297 counties nationwide are at a high risk, more than double from last week; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
With the Memorial Day Weekend and prom season approaching, New York state is reminding people about the importance of wearing a seat beat. The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee kicked off the annual "Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign in Rensselaer on Thursday. Troopers, deputies and local...
The local death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues its grim upward march. Broome County on May 19 reported two more lives lost bringing the total to seven for the week. Broome County has now lost 518 residents to the pandemic. Chenango County added two names to the death rolls for a total of 122 deaths and Cortland County May 19 reported another death, bringing their total to 121.
Ok, this just might seem to be a bit morbid, but think about it, what and when do you call a medical examiner? When do you report a death, or even how do you go about doing this?. I will attest to watching way too many cold case and FBI...
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says a recent fire at Moreau State Park was one of more than a dozen wildfires across New York state. DEC says from May 13 to May 16, forest rangers responded to a fire that burned more than 16 acres at Moreau State Park.
ALBANY – An audit by the state comptroller’s office into the financial recordkeeping and reporting duties of the Town of Stanford comptroller found the former official did not adequately perform those duties required of the position. The audit identified the following inadequacies:. 88 checks totaling $361,088 were inappropriately...
JAMESTOWN – U.S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) has dropped her election bid New York’s 23rd seat, this as the field of GOP candidates grows to seven. Tenney, who late Friday night announced on Twitter she is now seeking election for the newly re-drawn 24th Congressional District, was among the pool of Republicans running to succeed Congressman Tom Reed who did not seek re-election this fall. Reed unexpectedly resigned last week, taking a new position at a political advocacy group.
Albany, N.Y. — The ethics officer for a state agency felt a colleague might be improperly steering a contract to a politically connected law firm. So last September, Melissa Saren filed a complaint with New York’s ethics oversight body. Before doing so, she’d received approval from her supervisor at the New York State Insurance Fund, acting Executive Director Mary Beth Woods.
A man from Albany was sentenced in federal court to nine years in prison for computer fraud and identity theft. When Michael Fish was a student at SUNY Plattsburgh, he hacked into the social media accounts of female students and stole nude photographs and videos, which he then sold.
A prisoner at a state correctional facility in Northern New York was found dead earlier on Thursday, and in releasing information about the death, officials noted that it came after some kind of an altercation with his cellmate. That is according to New York State Police who say there were...
A teenager was arrested in the region after attempting to flee from police in a stolen vehicle during a chase that started in Albany County and ended in Greene County.In Albany County, state police troopers on patrol shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 received a report of a stolen vehicle …
ITHACA – A former counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has announced his candidacy for the Democratic line in the newly drawn expansive 19th Congressional District. The Chenango County Democratic Committee Wednesday endorsed Josh Riley, a resident of Ithaca and Endicott native. The Cortland County Democratic Committee previously...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The country's top federal prosecutor reiterated Friday that the U.S. Justice Department will be investigating the mass shooter case in Buffalo as a hate crime. And the big question that comes along with the potential federal case is whether the death penalty could be a part...
With the price at the pump rising each day, Warren County's supervisor-at-large will propose a measure Friday to help drivers save some money. The Post Star reports that Doug Beaty is going to call for a gas tax cap that would only have people pay taxes on the first $2.00 per gallon. Beaty is going to introduce the bill during Friday's County Board of Supervisors Meeting at the Warren County Municipal Center. The state is already going to suspend its gas tax from June 1st through the end of the year.
If you are a Hudson Valley Fire Fighter and you have wanted to do more this opportunity may be exactly what you need to fulfill that desire. According to a Facebook post from the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services the Fire Protection Specialist exam is going to be held in July but you must submit an application by June 1, 2022.
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amanda and Anthony Pervost on charges of endangering the welfare of a child. Deputies were responding to a reported domestic dispute. Anthony Pervost was later re-arrested and is facing an additional charge of harassment.
