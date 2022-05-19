ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple launching NY State Senate run

By WNYT Staff
WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirms he will soon launch...

wnyt.com

WCAX

NY State Comptroller visits North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Earlier this week, New York State Comptroller, Thomas Dinapoli, visited Plattsburgh to discuss a variety of topics with Mayor Chris Rosenquest. The two took a walking tour with other local leaders to look at upcoming projects, and at other projects that utilized a $10 Million downtown revitalization initiative grant.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Judge Finalizes New York's Redrawn Congressional and State Senate Maps

A State Supreme Court judge in Steuben County on Friday finalized New York's congressional and State Senate district maps that were redrawn by a special master. The maps were ordered to be redrawn after the state's Court of Appeals ruled in April that the maps proposed by the Democratic majority in the State Legislature were unconstitutional. State Senator George Borrello says the redrawn 23rd Congressional District will stay largely intact, but with a major change -- it will now include a large chunk of Erie County...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

CDC calls for masks in 54 New York counties with high Covid levels: See list

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now calling for masks in 54 of New York’s 62 counties due to high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. More than 75% of the U.S. is still in the green but 297 counties nationwide are at a high risk, more than double from last week; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
WNYT

State police keeping extra close eye on seatbelt use

With the Memorial Day Weekend and prom season approaching, New York state is reminding people about the importance of wearing a seat beat. The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee kicked off the annual "Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign in Rensselaer on Thursday. Troopers, deputies and local...
RENSSELAER, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Deadly Week for COVID in Broome County

The local death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues its grim upward march. Broome County on May 19 reported two more lives lost bringing the total to seven for the week. Broome County has now lost 518 residents to the pandemic. Chenango County added two names to the death rolls for a total of 122 deaths and Cortland County May 19 reported another death, bringing their total to 121.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNYT

DEC deals with multiple recent wildfires in New York state

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says a recent fire at Moreau State Park was one of more than a dozen wildfires across New York state. DEC says from May 13 to May 16, forest rangers responded to a fire that burned more than 16 acres at Moreau State Park.
ENVIRONMENT
Mid-Hudson News Network

State comptroller says former Stanford comptroller botched financial recordkeeping

ALBANY – An audit by the state comptroller’s office into the financial recordkeeping and reporting duties of the Town of Stanford comptroller found the former official did not adequately perform those duties required of the position. The audit identified the following inadequacies:. 88 checks totaling $361,088 were inappropriately...
ALBANY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Congresswoman Tenney Drops Bid For NY-23, As The List Of GOP Candidates Grows

JAMESTOWN – U.S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) has dropped her election bid New York’s 23rd seat, this as the field of GOP candidates grows to seven. Tenney, who late Friday night announced on Twitter she is now seeking election for the newly re-drawn 24th Congressional District, was among the pool of Republicans running to succeed Congressman Tom Reed who did not seek re-election this fall. Reed unexpectedly resigned last week, taking a new position at a political advocacy group.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s office involved in retaliatory firing of ethics officer, lawsuit says

Albany, N.Y. — The ethics officer for a state agency felt a colleague might be improperly steering a contract to a politically connected law firm. So last September, Melissa Saren filed a complaint with New York’s ethics oversight body. Before doing so, she’d received approval from her supervisor at the New York State Insurance Fund, acting Executive Director Mary Beth Woods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Break
Politics
WNYT

Albany man sentenced in disturbing computer fraud case

A man from Albany was sentenced in federal court to nine years in prison for computer fraud and identity theft. When Michael Fish was a student at SUNY Plattsburgh, he hacked into the social media accounts of female students and stole nude photographs and videos, which he then sold.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

First Democrat surfaces in race for new 19th Congressional District

ITHACA – A former counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has announced his candidacy for the Democratic line in the newly drawn expansive 19th Congressional District. The Chenango County Democratic Committee Wednesday endorsed Josh Riley, a resident of Ithaca and Endicott native. The Cortland County Democratic Committee previously...
ITHACA, NY
iheart.com

Warren County Supervisor-at-Large to Propose Gas Tax Cap Friday

With the price at the pump rising each day, Warren County's supervisor-at-large will propose a measure Friday to help drivers save some money. The Post Star reports that Doug Beaty is going to call for a gas tax cap that would only have people pay taxes on the first $2.00 per gallon. Beaty is going to introduce the bill during Friday's County Board of Supervisors Meeting at the Warren County Municipal Center. The state is already going to suspend its gas tax from June 1st through the end of the year.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Fire Fighters Wanted for New York State Jobs

If you are a Hudson Valley Fire Fighter and you have wanted to do more this opportunity may be exactly what you need to fulfill that desire. According to a Facebook post from the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services the Fire Protection Specialist exam is going to be held in July but you must submit an application by June 1, 2022.
HEALTH SERVICES
CNY News

A Former Area Priest Made This Week’s Crime News…Find Out Why!

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amanda and Anthony Pervost on charges of endangering the welfare of a child. Deputies were responding to a reported domestic dispute. Anthony Pervost was later re-arrested and is facing an additional charge of harassment.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY

