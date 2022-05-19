Man killed at Buckhead steakhouse marks 50th police shooting in Georgia this year

A Cobb County grand jury has issued an 18-count indictment against three people charged in connection with a triple homicide last summer at a Kennesaw-area golf course. Bryan Anthony Rhoden, Justin Caleb Pruitt and Taylor Nicole Cameron were all indicted, with Rhoden facing 17 charges, including three counts of malice murder, seven counts of felony murder, two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence, court records show.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO