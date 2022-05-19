ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Man killed at Buckhead steakhouse marks 50th police shooting in Georgia this year

By Matt Bruce, Caroline Silva
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Atlanta police shot and killed...

Ms......
5d ago

I don't know all the details but, I do know his mother was already blaming the police on channel 46 local news this morning first story I saw this morning.

TheDudeAbides
5d ago

How many of these shootings were justified? Reads like this one was warranted

CBS 46

Police: fight over gun ends in fatal shooting, 1 dead, 1 injured

ATLANTA (CBS46) – A dispute between two men over a gun ended in a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning, police say. When officers arrived at Z D Townhomes on Forest Hill Drive they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound and one dead. Very limited...
truecrimedaily

Georgia pastor killed and set on fire, allegedly by newly released inmate she was ministering

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old pastor was reportedly stabbed to death by an inmate she had been ministering. In a statement, DeKalb Police said officers responded to a call May 18 on the 1600 block of Coffee Road and located a deceased female. Police say they arrested a suspect a day later on May 19. Rivertown United Methodist Church confirmed Rev. Marita Harrell’s death on Facebook.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta police arrest suspected gang member after he led police on a foot chase

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man with gang ties after he led them on a foot chase. Victavious Terrell was wanted in four jurisdictions: Clayton County - assault strangulation, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and terroristic threats; Sandy Springs - aggravated assault and robbery, Henry County, which were warrants were for traffic offenses; and the city of Atlanta - two warrants for theft by receiving and financial fraud.
valdostatoday.com

Former restaurant employee shot after firing on officers

ATLANTA – A former Fogo de Chao employee was involved in an OIS after a call to 911 about a former employee being abusive at the restaurant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 18, 2022. One man has died. One security guard was injured. No officers were injured during the incident.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3 indicted in triple killing at Cobb golf course

A Cobb County grand jury has issued an 18-count indictment against three people charged in connection with a triple homicide last summer at a Kennesaw-area golf course. Bryan Anthony Rhoden, Justin Caleb Pruitt and Taylor Nicole Cameron were all indicted, with Rhoden facing 17 charges, including three counts of malice murder, seven counts of felony murder, two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence, court records show.
CBS 46

Men killed in Cobb County murder-suicide identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A domestic dispute turned deadly Sunday evening in Cobb County. According to Cobb County Police, officers were dispatched to the Westbrook Mobile Home Park on Austell Road in reference to an adult male who had been shot. Preliminary information indicates that the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

