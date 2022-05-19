ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Reporter provides update on Jameis Winston’s rehab

By Alex Evans
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston tore his ACL during Week 8 of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has continued to make significant progress towards returning for Week 1 of the 2022 season. ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday reported that Winston recently...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 8

Related
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new coach but the same problem

With the success of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the past two seasons, fans have a tendency to forget the shortfalls and weaknesses the team has experienced during that same time period. The success coupled with the big headlines about Tom Brady and other stars has shrouded out some glaring...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Popculture

Former NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Making Return to Pro Football

A four-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback is coming out of retirement and to play one more game. According to Reuters, Michael Vick has agreed to join the Fan Controlled Football league (FCF) as a player. The 41-year-old who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2015 season, is set to make his FCF debut on May 28, which is the last day of the regular season. An official announcement is expected sometime next week, and Vick has not been assigned a team yet.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Drew Brees
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Devanne Villarreal, the Wife of Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams

Davante Adams is mourning the loss of his cousin in a tragic shooting. Only a month ago, the family celebrated the arrival of their youngest bundle of joy. The attention is not only on the WR’s family but also on Davante Adams’ wife. With the former Packers player signing with the Las Vegas Raiders this year, Raiders fans want to know more about Devanne Villarreal. They have been together long before he was an NFL pro and #TheAdamsFamily has their social media followers in awe throughout Adams’ career. We reveal more about their relationship in this Devanne Villarreal wiki.
NFL
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach declares his plan for the offense

After the departure of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians this offseason, many have speculated as to how his replacement, Todd Bowles, would influence the offensive scheme. In his time with the Bucs and for his entire career, Arians has been known to take the big shots and never...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Acl#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Espn
ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz’s Wife: Madison Wentz

Carson Wentz is a professional American football player who plays as a quarterback for the Washington Commanders. Prior to his professional career, Wentz had an impressive amateur career as the quarterback of the North Dakota State Bison football team. In his four years of college football at North Dakota, he helped the Bison win four straight NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) championships. He was then drafted with the 2nd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and he helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl LII victory. For the 2022 season, he will be suiting up for the Commanders as he gets ready to play his 7th NFL season. In this article, however, we will be talking about his better half — Carson Wentz’s wife Madison Wentz.
FARGO, ND
Popculture

Indianapolis Colts Expected to Sign Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts are close to adding a Super Bowl champion quarterback. According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts are working on signing Nick Foles. The deal is not done as of this writing, but Keefer said a contract could be signed next week. This news comes after the Colts traded for former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who will be the team's starter this fall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

Last Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a conditional seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. Exactly one week later, they added a new wideout to their receiving corps. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that Las Vegas has signed wide receiver Jordan...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers Speculated to Sign Affordable Veteran Free Agent Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver room has been the talk of the town all off-season. Brian Gutekunst has made plenty of moves after the departure of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Bringing in Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure in free agency and the draft figures to be the immediate fix. Many are calling for at least one more veteran move going into the season to bring in more experience. One beat writer suggested that person to be Emmanuel Sanders:
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers use minicamp to add two new weapons

With the Tom Brady mania that has swept up Tampa Bay this offseason, many Buccaneers fans and the front office know that they need to have a “win now” mentality. This would explain why the team has made aggressive moves to secure players they feel can impact the team this coming season such as running back Leonard Fournette.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
117K+
Followers
16K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy