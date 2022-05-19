Kansas Highway Patrol to help motorists reach Memorial Day destinations

The peak of summer travel across our nation’s highways is about to begin. The Kansas Highway Patrol will be working additional hours from May 22nd through June 2nd. This additional coverage comes thanks to funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation through the STEP (Special Traffic Enforcement Program) campaign, to help motorists reach their destinations safely.

“The Patrol is dedicated to helping save lives on Kansas highways. This campaign is not about citations; it is about saving lives. Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in your vehicles.” said Colonel Herman T. Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol. “The KHP is dedicated to ensuring that the motoring public is safe while traveling through Kansas, and we will continue that commitment throughout the Memorial Day holiday.”

The STEP program allows officers to work overtime hours, providing extra manpower on the roads and focusing on areas such as occupant protection, enforcing impaired driving laws, enforcing the state’s texting laws, and other traffic safety issues. This year’s focus of the Memorial Day STEP campaign is, “Click It or Ticket,” encouraging seatbelt and child safety seat use for occupants of all ages.

“Memorial Day is a celebration of the great men and women who have lost their lives serving this great country, and also marks the beginning of summer vacation season nationwide. The KHP and all of our law enforcement partners remind all Kansans to buckle up, every trip, every time,” said Lieutenant Candice Breshears, Patrol public information officer. “We would also remind everyone to make plans in advance for a sober driver. Do you part to make sure that everyone arrives to their destinations safely.”

Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays in America and we ask that all travelers take time to fasten their seatbelts. These few seconds could be the ones that save your life, or the life of someone you love.

The Patrol wishes all of those traveling during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and throughout the summer, safe travels. If you are in need of assistance on a Kansas highway, you can call KHP for assistance at *47 (*HP) or *582 (*KTA) for the Kansas Turnpike.