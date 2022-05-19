ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Former Kansas soccer goalie killed; husband charged

By Knss Staff
 2 days ago

A former University of Kansas soccer goalie has been killed and her husband has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, police said.

Officers found Regan Gibbs, 25, fatally wounded Monday night in her apartment in Lawrence, Kansas. Police said her husband, Chad Marek, 26, called 911, and he was arrested at the scene.

Police said Gibbs' killing was likely a result of domestic violence but declined to say Wednesday how she was killed.

Gibbs was a goalkeeper for the Jayhawks’ soccer program from 2015 through 2018. She was a native of Naches, Washington, and a member of two NCAA Tournament teams during her career at Kansas, according to the university's athletics department website.

Marek appeared in Douglas County District Court for a bond hearing Tuesday, according to the Kansas City Star. He remains jailed on $1 million bond.

