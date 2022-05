Every year on Father’s Day, my wife and daughter know exactly what I want: a family day trip to Angel Island State Park. It’s the one day of the year that I can get us all to cross the Golden Gate Bridge, catch the Tiburon ferry and take in the spectacular views of the Bay Area. Our trip involves a bike ride around the island, usually includes a half dozen other friends and always ends with a drink or dessert at the Angel Island Cantina, listening to music in the sunshine. Somehow, we always get the sunshine.

TIBURON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO