Austin ISD superintendent named lone finalist for Dallas ISD's top job

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Current Austin ISD superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde has been named the lone finalist in Dallas ISD's search for a new top leader.

The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday night to name Elizalde as the lone finalist. Prior to coming to Austin two years ago, Elizalde served as DISD's chief of school leadership.

According to a news release, the Dallas ISD board must now wait 21 days per state law before offering Elizalde a contract.

Elizalde has been with Austin ISD since August 2020, after being named the lone finalist out of a nationwide search that AISD officials said included the consideration of 64 applicants from 24 states.

Austin ISD Board of Trustees President Geronimo Rodriguez reacted to the news on the district's Twitter account. "Thank you to Dr. Elizalde for her steadfast leadership through what has been an unprecedented and challenging two years," said Rodriguez. "Her commitment to our AISD mission allowed our community to safely move through the pandemic and stay laser-focused on academic achievement."

AISD trustees voted to give Elizalde a contract extension, voting unanimously in October 2021 to extend her contract through the end of August 2024. According to data from the Texas Education Agency, Elizalde's contract calls for a base salary of $342,756 per year.

DISD's current superintendent, Michael Hinojosa, is leaving the job after 13 years.