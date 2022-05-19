ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin ISD superintendent named lone finalist for Dallas ISD's top job

By Kasey Johns
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Current Austin ISD superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde has been named the lone finalist in Dallas ISD's search for a new top leader.

The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday night to name Elizalde as the lone finalist. Prior to coming to Austin two years ago, Elizalde served as DISD's chief of school leadership.

According to a news release, the Dallas ISD board must now wait 21 days per state law before offering Elizalde a contract.

Elizalde has been with Austin ISD since August 2020, after being named the lone finalist out of a nationwide search that AISD officials said included the consideration of 64 applicants from 24 states.

Austin ISD Board of Trustees President Geronimo Rodriguez reacted to the news on the district's Twitter account. "Thank you to Dr. Elizalde for her steadfast leadership through what has been an unprecedented and challenging two years," said Rodriguez. "Her commitment to our AISD mission allowed our community to safely move through the pandemic and stay laser-focused on academic achievement."

AISD trustees voted to give Elizalde a contract extension, voting unanimously in October 2021 to extend her contract through the end of August 2024. According to data from the Texas Education Agency, Elizalde's contract calls for a base salary of $342,756 per year.

DISD's current superintendent, Michael Hinojosa, is leaving the job after 13 years.

WFAA

Some North Texas school districts are moving to 4-day school weeks

TEXAS, USA — Over the last couple of years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, North Texas schools have faced staff shortages, virtual learning and attendance challenges, and canceled extracurricular activities. Now, some North Texas schools have decided to move from the traditional five-day school weeks to four-day weeks for the...
MINERAL WELLS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Vandalism Ends School Early for Students at Frisco's Memorial High School

The school year ended two days early at Frisco Memorial High School after an approved senior prank turned into extensive vandalism. Cleaning crews were in the building Thursday instead of students. Three seniors who were not in the building at the time of the damage said they are disappointed their...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

FIRST LOOK: Frisco Landing at UNT at Frisco

The University of North Texas at Frisco is readying to open its first building. A hard-hat tour of Frisco Landing was held May 20. The four-story building is 135,000 square feet, which sits on 100 acres of land at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Panther Creek Parkway. Its spaces are intentionally designed to promote collaboration, transparency and open communication between faculty and students, according to UNT officials.
FRISCO, TX
libertywingspan.com

Virtual school option returns for 2022-2023 school year

After nearly a year of all students being back on campus after COVID-19 disruptions the previous two years, a virtual school option will be back for the 2022-2023 school year. “This is something we have been working on for years and we are thankful that Senate Bill 15 has propelled us forward in this journey,” Frisco ISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip said in a FISD news release. “We are always looking for ways to evolve while expanding opportunities for our students and staff.”
FRISCO, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Affluent Dallas neighbor banks top spot in this week's 5 most-read stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Affluent Dallas suburb makes bank as richest Texas county, report says. Based on its geographic size, Rockwall County is the smallest county in Texas, at just 149 square miles. But don’t let its size fool you when it comes to wealth. Rockwall County also is the richest county in the state. Data analysis website Stacker compiled a list of the wealthiest counties in Texas based on median household income, and Rockwall County came out on top at $100,920.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Former Frisco ISD employee arrested on obscenity-related charge

This story has been updated to include information provided by Frisco ISD. The Frisco Police Department announced Thursday that it has arrested a former Frisco Independent School District employee for for sale, distribution or display of harmful material to minor, a Class A misdemeanor. Ruben Bustillos, 60, was hired with...
FRISCO, TX
centraltrack.com

The Spread: A Fourth H-E-B Is Coming To North Texas.

The State Fair 2022 Is Food-Themed, Project Pollo To Be Featured On Shark Tank, Local Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Baby Formula & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Memorial High School closed today due to vandalism

Dear Memorial Parents, Students and Staff, Last night, Memorial High School experienced significant vandalism by students. The Frisco Police Department and Fire Department were called to assist with the situation. Unfortunately due to the extent of the damage, Memorial High School is unable to hold classes today and tomorrow, Thursday & Friday, May 19 and 20 due to air quality issues. It's always a difficult decision to close a campus, but the safety and security of students and staff is Frisco ID's foremost concern. Again, Memorial High School will be closed May 19th and 20th due to air quality issues. Thank you for your understanding,
FRISCO, TX
Austin, TX
All news, and all that matters to you in the Austin region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Stream, read and download Talk 1370 AM from any computer or the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/talk1370

 https://www.audacy.com/talk1370

