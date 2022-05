The SF City Attorney’s Office is suing the property owner of Quickly—the Tenderloin boba shop found to also be in connection with an alleged car-burglary operation—for housing violations inside the building’s SROs. According to City Attorney David Chiu, the violations cited "unsafe conditions" that among many worrisome findings included large amounts of rodent droppings, dilapidated showers and toilet rooms, and cockroach infestations; the Marathon Hotel SROs above the Quickly are privately owned; this lawsuit filed exists outside the investigation by DA Chesa Boudint that pretains to a fencing ring allegedly operated by Quickly owners. [Chronicle]

