Report: Mitchell Van Der Gaag To Join Manchester United As Erik Ten Hag Assistant

Manchester United have reached an agreement after talks to add Mitchell van der Gaag to the Old Trafford side as one of Erik ten Hag’s assistants.

Both were flown to London by a private jet sent by the Red Devils today and will meet the staff at the club’s Mayfair headquarters tomorrow.

The Dutch manager has been working remotely since he terminated his contract with Ajax early right after their final game of the season on Sunday.

But Manchester United's arriving manager is eager to start his rebuilding job and flying to England to meet his colleagues was considered very relevant.

According to magazine The Athletic : Van der Gaag’s presence alongside has long been expected and the conclusion of negotiations on his contract means he can join for the visit too.

Steve McClaren is also in the plans to join Erik Ten Hag’s team, but talks on personal terms are still to be sorted out.

