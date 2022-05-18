ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

All-SVC baseball and softball teams announced

By Raven Moore, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 2 days ago

CHILLICOTHE — This past week the Scioto Valley Conference announced its selection for this season's All-League baseball and softball teams. They also recognized the players and coaches who rose above the rest to earn honors such as the league's Coach and Player of the Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152wXC_0fiutJKm00

BASEBALL

After both teams finished the season with a 13-1 SVC record, the Unioto Sherman Tanks and Zane Trace Pioneers both owned a share of the SVC title.

However, it was the Pioneers who walked away with individual awards.

Their coach, Ron Allen was named the league's Coach of the Year in his 22nd season leading the squad.

Their senior pitcher Ben Nichols was named the league's Player of the Year after batting a .489 with 36 RBIs, 37 runs scored, and a home run. He also struck out 67 batters in nine starts at the mound.*

"It’s a huge honor to be selected as the SVC’s Player of the Year," Nichols said. "I can’t thank my teammates, coaches, and family enough for supporting me and pushing me to be the player I am today. Go Pioneers!”

In addition to Nichols, the league's first team also included Micah Geise (Unioto), Peyton Weiss (Westfall), Trey Edler (Zane Trace), Cody Rawlings (Adena), Dax Estep (Paint Valley), Tra Swayne (Piketon), Landyn Patterson (Unioto), and Braylon Leach (Huntington).

Second-team selections were DJ Crocker (Huntington), Andrew Griffin (Unioto), Carter Glandon (Adena), Austen Ison (Zane Trace), Roger Woodruff (Piketon), Jarrett McWhorter (Southeastern), Ashton Nunemaker (Westfall), Trent Mettler (Paint Valley), and Jacob Lenox (Southeastern).

Players who were named as honorable mentions were Will Dratwa (Adena), David McGill (Adena), Dalton Black (Huntington), Allan Smith (Huntington), Connor Free (Paint Valley), Beau Blankenship (Paint Valley), Chase Carson (Piketon), Johnny Burton (Piketon), Derek Wheeler (Southeastern), Joey Pfeifer (Southeastern), Ashton Crace (Unioto), Ben Spetnagel (Unioto), Trent Walters (Westfall), Bryant Coker (Westfall), Blake Phillips (Zane Trace), and Rece Allen (Zane Trace).

SOFTBALL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Li7vQ_0fiutJKm00

The Unioto Lady Shermans won the league's title after finishing the season with a 12-2 league record.

With that performance, it was no surprise that the team walked away with both of the league's individual awards.

Rob Hull was named the league's Coach of the Year, while their sophomore outfielder Alexis Book was named the league's Player of the Leader.

Book served as the team's leadoff for much of the season where she had a .578 batting average, 41 RBIs, 47 runs scored, and four home runs.*

In addition to Book, the league's first team included Olivia Dumm (Westfall), Lexie Lockwood (Southeastern), Emma Garrison (Adena), Avery Miller (Unioto), Abbie Bickenheuser (Westfall), Greenlee Bossert (Adena), Erin Richendollar (Southeastern), and Lexi Scott (Zane Trace).

Second-team selections were Olivia Smith (Paint Valley), Hannah Hull (Unioto), Gracey McCullough (Zane Trace), Caelen Miner (Adena), Delana Landefeld (Westfall), Taylor Williams (Piketon), Abbie Marshall (Unioto), and Makayla Cook (Westfall).

Players who were named as honorable mentions were Kiera Williams (Adena), Emily Jones (Adena), Savannah Bushatz (Huntington), Allie Baker (Huntington), Abbi Stanforth (Paint Valley), Averi McFadden (Paint Valley), Zoey Fuchs (Piketon), Natalie Cooper (Piketon), Hannah Lougheed (Southeastern), Audrey Scott (Southeastern), Carissa Wheeler (Unioto), Megan Miller (Unioto), Sydney Fuller (Westfall), Gabbie Henry (Westfall), Brynn Wipert (Zane Trace), and Abby Guffey (Zane Trace).

*(Stats for Nichols and Book are as of May 18)*

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: All-SVC baseball and softball teams announced

Comments / 0

Related
Eleven Warriors

In-State 2023 Combo Guard Lawrent Rice Says Relationship With Ohio State Has Been “Built Back Up” in Recent Months

The commitment of George Washington III last November figured to make Lawrent Rice’s potential path to Ohio State a bit more difficult. Both combo guards targeted by the Buckeye coaching staff in the class of 2023, Washington made his decision early, potentially eliminating the need for a similar player as the first Ohio State commit in the cycle. Rice, who hails from Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio, may have had to reshuffle his priorities if the three-star, top-150 prospect had the Buckeyes as his leader in the pack.
COLUMBUS, OH
thelevisalazer.com

NOAH THOMPSON LIVE IN LOUISA…What a Homecoming!

LOUISA, Ky. — On Tuesday May 17, 2022 American Idol Noah Thompson came home to an excited and hyped up crowd in Lawrence County, Kentucky. Thompson started the homecoming with a parade through downtown Louisa at 7PM Lawrence County Judge-Executive Phil Carter escorted Noah Thompson and his grandmother Karen Preston Thompson through the parade route to the Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium, Lawrence County High School Football Field in Louisa.
LOUISA, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Explosion at ethanol plant in Coshocton

CONESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An explosion occurred at the Three Rivers Energy Plant in Conesville late Friday evening, according to the Coshocton Fire Department. Authorities say the explosion happened around 10:30pm Friday at the ethanol plant and that no one was injured. Currently, concrete barriers are blocking the plant on County Road. NBC4 will provide […]
COSHOCTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adena, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Chillicothe, OH
Sports
City
Chillicothe, OH
WHIZ

Local Teen Sarah Clapper Runs for Miss Teen Ohio USA

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Sarah Clapper will be competing in the Miss Ohio Teen USA Pageant this upcoming weekend. The pageant will take place in Portsmouth Ohio, with over 40 contestants. Sarah is 17 years old and attended Tri-Valley high school before switching over to online school to accommodate her...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Football Owns High Noon, and By "Owns" We Mean "Is Forever Cursed to Play At"

About five years ago I wrote a dumb article. That doesn't narrow it down, but I'll be more specific. About five years ago I wrote a dumb article about how noon games kick ass for a variety of nonsensical and contradictory reasons that I won't rehash here. Long story short, it ended up being one of those things that you start to write thinking that you've got a relatively salient point to make and then like 70% of the way through you start to realize how dumb you sound, but by that point you're too invested in the concept so you say "the hell with it" and publish it anyway and hope no one reads it. 99 comments later calling me a moron, and I was forced to reevaluate my stance (or, at least, reevaluate whether I should state my bad opinions so publicly).
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Jones
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Law enforcement investigates threats made against Unioto

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats made by a high school student at Unioto. According to reports, a student at the high school made comments, threatening to bring a gun to school and engage in a mass shooting. In a one-call announcement from...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

A ride through history of Southern Ohio’s scenic railways

It is hard to overstate the enormous importance of the locomotive in the development of the American nation. Ever since the steam locomotive noisily announced its presence on the scene in the second half of the nineteenth century, the “steel highway” has played an integral role in United States economic, social, and industrial life.
TRAFFIC
WFMJ.com

OSU's 2010 football season could be restored, here's what Tressel has to say...

YSU President and former Ohio State Football Coach, Jim Tressel is reacting to word that Ohio State's 2010 football season could be restored. Lawmakers have approved a symbolic resolution that could restore Ohio State's 2010 season that was vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal. President Tressel is excited by the thought of it.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Svc#Unioto#Zane Trace Pioneers#Coach Of The Year#Player Of The Year
WLWT 5

Take a look inside a marijuana grow facility in Ohio

CINCINNATI — More states are approving medicinal cannabis and laws allowing recreational use are also spreading. In our area, Ohio is the only state to have medical marijuana on the books. Legislation is pending in Kentucky and Indiana. Ohio has discussed legalizing recreational use, but a statewide vote is not expected until 2023.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Lexington man involved in three-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD -- A Lexington man was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Morrow County which resulted in the death of a Brecksville, Ohio, man. According to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:22 a.m. on I-71 near milepost 149 in Chester Township.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State the only scheduled official visit for a top receiver, Larry Johnson checks in on a four-star 2023 edge rusher

Ohio may not have spring football for high school athletes, but the Ohio State coaching staff is out on the road in the southern states that do. An opportunity to check in on their top targets, it’s also a chance to evaluate new players as well. This week has seen multiple new offers sent out by the Buckeyes, and new names to watch in the future cycles — such as 2024 — are sure to continue to pop up.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
vnexplorer.net

The 25 best players in Ohio State football history

1/26 SLIDES © Rich Clarkson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images. The 25 best players in Ohio State football history — A perennial college football power, Ohio State continues to churn out of some of the greatest players in the history of the sport. And, the Buckeyes seem to get even better talent as the years add up.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Explosion reported at Coshocton County energy plant

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a reported explosion at an energy plant in Coshocton County Friday night. Coshocton Fire Chief Rusty Dreher told 10TV the explosion happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the Three Rivers Energy plant on County Road 271. Dreher said the explosion happened near...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus health officials sounding the alarm about COVID-19 spike

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Columbus health officials are warning people about another spike in COVID-19 cases. Over the course of one week, the average number of positive cases increased by 25%, officials said. Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said some of the increase comes from people gathering in groups again, largely due to warmer […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

1K+
Followers
537
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy