Pets rescued in illegal breeding bust on Long Island

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- Authorities on Long Island say they've busted multiple locations allegedly used for illegal pet breeding.

Animal control officers at a home in West Babylon were seen taking away dogs, an exotic reptile and a small alligator Wednesday.

Another place in Deer Park was also raided.

The investigation started after complaints over multiple code violations.

"As you can see, these are loving animals. We were able to approach them. They weren't aggressive or anything. When we found them in the back, there was animal feces all around them. We didn't see that there was water provided outside," Town of Babylon attorney Jorge Rosario said.

A total of five dogs were taken from the West Babylon home Wednesday.