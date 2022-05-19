ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Babylon, NY

Pets rescued in illegal breeding bust on Long Island

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9S3S_0fiusyBq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pH7cK_0fiusyBq00
L.I. authorities make illegal pet breeding busts 00:41

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- Authorities on Long Island say they've busted multiple locations allegedly used for illegal pet breeding.

Animal control officers at a home in West Babylon were seen taking away dogs, an exotic reptile and a small alligator Wednesday.

Another place in Deer Park was also raided.

The investigation started after complaints over multiple code violations.

"As you can see, these are loving animals. We were able to approach them. They weren't aggressive or anything. When we found them in the back, there was animal feces all around them. We didn't see that there was water provided outside," Town of Babylon attorney Jorge Rosario said.

A total of five dogs were taken from the West Babylon home Wednesday.

Comments / 2

Related
PIX11

Couple, both with dementia, missing from Long Island home: police

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Suffolk County Police issued a Silver Alert for a couple who went missing Friday. Both Richard and Leanora Sales, ages 86 and 84, have dementia, officials said. The couple was last seen leaving their Port Jefferson Station home, located on Aston Wood Way, at about 12:30 p.m. Friday. They were […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Fight at Garden State Mall food court causes panic

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Panic at a mall in New Jersey sent people running for the doors Friday.Police say three people got into a fight in the food court at the Garden State Mall in Paramus.Witnesses told CBS2 they saw people running and assumed it could be something much worse."We were at Starbucks and then suddenly there was, like, a stampede, and then we look out the window and there's probably like dozens of people, not dozens, like, maybe a hundred, they're, like, running through the mall ... We were freaked out and so then we just ran with them," witness Tony Wang said.Police say one person is in custody.Another person was injured and treated.There's no word on what led to the fight.
PARAMUS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Babylon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Deer Park, NY
City
West Babylon, NY
CBS New York

Saturday scorcher, but lifeguards not yet on duty at NYC beaches

NEW YORK -- Many New Yorkers will likely try to beat the heat with a trip to the beach on Saturday, but be warned: lifeguards will not be on duty at city beaches this weekend.Meantime, runners in the Brooklyn Half Marathon will finish their 13.1 miles on the boardwalk in Coney Island, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.It might be tempting to take a dip, but this really isn't the week. Lifeguards will not be on duty until Memorial Day weekend.Last night, predicted storms churned up the waters, causing dangerous riptides. Plus, water below 70 degrees can cause hypothermia; the body goes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Gunfire, Multiple Disturbances Reported At Riverhead Apartment Complex

Multiple police agencies responded after reports of gunfire and multiple disturbances at a Long Island apartment complex. At about 3:40 p.m. Friday, May 20, in Riverhead, officers were called to the Riverpoint Apartment Complex, located at 821 East Main St. for a report of a disturbance occurring involving a subject with a gun in the West side parking lot near Building J, the Riverhead Police Department said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Alligator#Reptile#Feces#L I
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Vehicle flips, rolls twice, lands in Huntington Harbor

Huntington officials responded to a call for an overturned vehicle in Huntington Harbor off West Shore Road by a manager at the Huntington Yacht Club. During the slick road conditions at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle spun out, flipped over, rolling twice and landing on all four tires in an upright position on the sand, according to officials.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Farmingdale Man

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 24-year-old man. An alert was issued by the Nassau County Police Department as they attempt to track down Gregory Rodriguez, who was reported missing out of Farmingdale on Thursday, May 19. According to police, Rodriguez...
FARMINGDALE, NY
Daily News

Driver falls asleep, sparking fatal Queens crash, say police

A 41-year-old woman fell asleep while behind the wheel, sparking a fatal car crash in Queens early Saturday that killed one of her passengers, police said. The woman was driving a blue Mazda 3 north on the Cross Island Parkway near the Hempstead Ave. exit in Queens Village about 2:30 a.m. when she nodded off, cops said. The Mazda veered off the road up an embankment and slammed into a tree off ...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NY1

Woman visiting from India says she was taken into a van, robbed in Queens

A woman in Queens said she was grabbed off the street, taken into a van, and robbed while she was on her way home from temple in Richmond Hill. “The guy on the front said, ‘If you speak, we’re going to kill you,’” said the woman, who would only be identified as Mrs. Kaur because she's scared for her life.
QUEENS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Oyster Bay Cove man accused of murdering business rival

The residents of Cove Road knew Qing Ming “Allen” Yu for years as an inconsiderate and unpleasant neighbor. But none of them ever suspected he would be accused of murder. On May 10, Yu was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York City and Nassau County police departments at his home in Oyster Bay Cove, where he has lived since 2015.
OYSTER BAY, NY
CBS New York

Stifling forecast, but ocean still too cold to swim safely

NEW YORK -- It may be tempting to go to the beach this weekend, but don't just into ocean just yet! That's the warning from officials on Long Island and other shore towns.Saturday could be downright dangerous with a combination of hot temperatures, ocean riptides and no lifeguards, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Friday."I could take the heat, but not the cold," said Marshall Rabkin of Bellmore.As tempting as it is, you won't be able to swim."Our lifeguards are not on duty yet and clearly, as a former chief of the fire department, we definitely don't want to be responding to...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
hobokengirl.com

This Puppy Rescued on 495 Near Hoboken Needs Our Help

While dogs and cats are sadly brought to rescues and shelters in the Hoboken and Jersey City area on the regular, this sweet puppy, about 4 months old, found himself on Route 495 near Hoboken — running through traffic on Wednesday afternoon. A local Hoboken resident, Janelle Hoffman, jumped out of her car, dodging traffic to save him.
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
89K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy