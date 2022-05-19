ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students attend Q&A with stars of Broadway's "Macbeth"

By CBSNewYork Team
 2 days ago

"Macbeth 2022" Initiative provides tickets to students 00:46

NEW YORK -- Students got to attend Tuesday night's performance of " Macbeth " on Broadway and stay for a Q&A session with the stars thanks to an initiative called "Macbeth 2022."

The initiative aims to provide 2,022 tickets to high school and college students in underserved areas.

CBS2's Dana Tyler led the conversation with Daniel Craig and Tony nominee Ruth Negga at the Longacre Theatre.

Craig and Negga talked about the timelessness of Shakespeare and the importance of diversity in theater and in its audiences.

Craig also spoke about how much it means to him to be part of the Broadway community and helping the city thrive again.

