ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, MN

Blue Devils get past Giants 10-1

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA — The Virginia and Mesabi East softball teams managed to get in three innings of softball on Monday before the first round of thunderstorms rolled through the area.

Once play resumed a short while later, the teams got nearly two more innings in before the game was called in favor of the Blue Devils, who led 10-1 with no outs in the bottom of the fifth.

Rocking a four-game win streak heading into the contest, Virginia head coach Bob Cohn was concerned his team wouldn’t be fully prepared for a game starting earlier in the day at 1 p.m. His fears, however, were alleviated once he saw the team’s pitching and defense.

“The girls were real loose after winning four in a row,” Cohn said. They got out of school early, didn’t have time for lunch so there were some concerns there about if we’d show up. Once they got going, they played very well.”

Cohn praised the pitching of freshman Allison Fink, who gave up one run on five hits over the five innings.

“She did an outstanding job for us today. She was just spot on, hitting all the spots. I was real happy with how things turned out for her.”

Virginia got things moving in the bottom of the second, plating five against Giants pitcher Jasmine Heikkila.

Janie Potts and Chance Colbert reached on walks to start the inning before Emily Pontinen ripped a double to left field to score one. Chesney Bernard brought another home on the RBI sacrifice to make it a 2-1 game.

A runner on third, Kylie Baranzelli laid down a bunt hoping to score the runner and the Mesabi East throw to first was off the mark, putting Virginia on top 3-0. Baranzelli made her way to third and with two outs, came home after an error from the Mesabi East outfield. The fifth and final run of the inning came in off of an RBI triple from Mattelyn Seppi, scoring Ayla Lokken, who reached on the previous error.

The Blue Devils tacked on two more in the bottom of the third inning. Colbert reached on a walk with one out before stealing her way to second. Pontinen singled to left to push her to third.

Pontinen stole her way to second with Chesney Bernard at the plate.

Bernard hit the ball into the outfield and was thrown out at first, allowing Colbert to score. Pontinen then came in to score immediately after with the Giants picking up another error, 7-0 Blue Devils.

The game was put on pause after the third inning and once it resumed, Virginia put up two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. In the top of the fifth, Mesabi East put together a solid sequence to put a run of their own on the board.

Kaitlynn James knocked a standup triple to left field with one out. Next up, McKenzie Pokorny hit one to the Devils third baseman, with Virginia opting for the safe play, throwing her out while allowing James to score.

Up next, Heikkila doubled to right field. Bethany Polla then reached first on a Devils error to put runners on the corner. Threatening to add more runs, the Giants chances run out with Adeline Butzke hitting one at the Devils shortstop, who then made the routine play to first for the third out.

Virginia tacked on their final run in the bottom of the fifth with Colbert doubling up the left side. She stole her way to third with Pontinen at the plate and then came home on error. The game was called after that due to more incoming thunderstorms.

After the game, Cohn said there were plenty of positives, but said his team benefitted from the numerous Mesabi East errors.

“I wasn’t too happy with the offense and the way we swung the bat. We got a lot of breaks with the errors the Giants made. Hopefully that’s something we can improve on going forward.”

Virginia will return to the diamond today, hosting Eveleth-Gilbert at 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Rock Ridge 13,

International Falls 2

At International Falls, the Rock Ridge baseball team had fun at the plate on Tuesday, collecting 13 hits on their way to a 13-2 seven-inning win over International Falls.

The Wolverines were led by Dylan Hedley who finished 4-5 on the day, including a home run in the first inning. Hedley added four RBIs and two runs scored to his stat line.

John Kendall was 2-4 with three runs scored and Carter Flannigan was 2-3 with an RBI and one run scored. Will Bittmann finished 1-5 but picked up three RBIs. Dylan Bartlett and Sam Carlson also picked up multiple RBIs.

Kendall got the win on the mound, giving up just two hits over two and 2/3 innings of work. He struck out three. Carter Mavec, Flannigan and Griffin Dosan all saw time on the mound in relief for Rock Ridge.

Northeast Range 10,

Wrenshall 2

At Soudan, the Northeast Range baseball team racked up 11 hits on their way to a 10-2 win over visiting Wrenshall on Tuesday.

The Nighthawks jumped out to an early lead, scoring eight in the first two innings to cruise to the win.

The Nighthawks were led by Elliot Levens, who went 2-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. XZander Lislegard was 2-4 with a run and three RBIs. Miko Maki picked up a pair of hits, a pair of runs and a pair of RBIs. Jackson Levens and Jacob Mackai also had multiple hits for Northeast Range.

Joel Lembe was 3-4 for the Wrens while Uriah Loucks was 2-3.

On the mound, Jackson Levens got the win, giving up one earned run on seven hits and three walks over six and 2/3 innings. He fanned eight along the way. Lembke took the loss for Wrenshall, allowing five earned over five and 1/3. He struck out five.

Northeast Range (4-4) will host Cook County on Friday at 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTIP

Northern Minnesota tick and mosquito outlook for the summer season

The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
COOK COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Fight Breaks Out On Ferris Wheel At Minnesota Carnival

One Minnesota carnival wasn't all fun and games over the weekend after a fight broke out on a ferris wheel, causing a major frenzy among attendees. It's been a strange month for crime stories. Recently, a Minnesota couple was injured when a vehicle smashed into their motel room. The elderly couple were in Detroit Lakes relaxing in the room when a pickup drove into their room and drove away.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Virginia, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Virginia, MN
City
Soudan, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Incredible Challenges It Took To Build Silver Creek Cliff Tunnel Along North Shore

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — In a few weeks, summer vacation will start, and families will head for the North Shore. When they do, thousands will drive through the Silver Creek Cliff Tunnel, which was built 30 years ago. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us the incredible challenges it took to build the tunnel, and what visitors are now discovering there. Springtime at Lake Superior. Here, you’ll find no shortage of spectacular views, and no shortage of adrenaline. “I worked in high places before, but this was the most challenging,” said Tim Barton. Thirty years ago, Barton was practically living...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Holiday Film Shooting In Duluth, Looking For Background Actors

Calling all holiday movie lovers, this could be a fun opportunity for you. A Christmas movie will be filming in Duluth beginning later this month - and you could be in it!. Lately, there have been a bunch of projects that have filmed in Duluth and surrounding areas. For example, a comedy television pilot recently wrapped filming in Chisholm. The show only filmed one episode but the town provided the perfect backdrop needed for the show!
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Take A Look Inside Warship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – A new warship will be commissioned in Duluth this weekend. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a Freedom-class combat ship built in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship was launched and christened in June 2019. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a state-of-the-art ship, designed for speed and shallow water near shore combat. “Using a shallow jet ski allows us significant maneuverability in the littorals and give us the advantage in that area that most ships with deep drafts do not have,” said Alfonza White, the Milwaukee-born commander of the ship. He and his crew of 140 are proud to work onboard a ship...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Carlson
Person
Bob Cohn
PLANetizen

Minnesota Republicans Kill Passenger Rail, Freeway Cap Projects

The Washington Street Bridge near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. | Arthur Greenberg / Shutterstock. The Minnesota State Senate voted earlier this month to block planning for an intercity passenger rail route connecting the Twin Cities Duluth,” reports Tim Pugmire for MPR News. The route, known as the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Watch This Navy Ship, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Enter The Duluth Harbor!

In a video shared yesterday online by the Duluth Harbor Cam, you can watch one of the newest naval ships arrive for service in Duluth. The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, arrived ahead of its official commissioning this weekend to operate in the area "mostly near shore, combating asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines, and fast surface craft, while also being capable of open-ocean operation."
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. includes Brainerd, Duluth areas

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 238 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK. * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central to northeast Minnesota Northwest Wisconsin Lake Superior. * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 220 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

EF0 tornado touched down near Duluth Wednesday

ST. LOUIS CO., MN-- A tornado touched down just outside of Duluth earlier this week. Rice Lake took a hit from the tornado. According to the National Weather Service, it was an EF0. The twister’s wind speeds were estimated to be around 85 miles per hour at the time.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#The Devils#The Blue Devils
FOX 21 Online

Recent Storm Winds Cause Property Damage in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MN – Wednesday’s storms brought recorded wind gusts up to 60 mph along with hail nearly 2 inches in some areas, but for some in Saginaw, the winds were reported by the National Weather Service to be up to 80 mph and were strong enough to cause quite a bit of property damage. Roof shingles were pulled up, a chimney cap taken off, several trees uprooted, and even a 1000 gallon propane tank was flipped over by what appeared to be a funnel cloud. Fortunately, nobody was injured thanks in part to the quick thinking of one local resident.
SAGINAW, MN
Bring Me The News

Inmate who escaped Minnesota prison is captured

A 42-year-old inmate who escaped the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in northern Minnesota has been captured. Kris Severin, who was being held on a violation of a harassment order, escaped the Saginaw facility around 9 a.m. Wednesday. His method of escape is unknown, but the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office initially though he was in the Floodwood area.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
WDIO-TV

Outpouring of love and support for "Two-Million Dollar Baby"

A silent auction was held Friday night to raise medical funds for an eight-month old Duluth girl diagnosed with Pierre Robin Sequence and Pharyngomalacia. Zach & Megan Schneider welcomed their daughter Emerson Joan, or Emmy Jo, into this world on September 22, 2021, 2.5 months early at only 28 weeks 6 days gestation.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

ISD 709 Requiring Staff To Wear Masks Again As COVID Spreads

DULUTH, Minn. — Starting on May 23rd, all staff members at Duluth Public Schools will be required by the district to mask up again. The mandate will be in place for all of ISD 709’s buildings, as well as the spaces it leases, such as the Tech Village, the United Healthcare Group, and Arvig buildings.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour Coming To MN

After a hiatus from making country music and touring, Carrie Underwood is officially back, with a massive new tour kicking off later this year. This is the newest concert announcement in a sea of many major shows and tours that have been announced for the rest of the year! Everyone from Dierks Bentley to Eric Church to Jake Owen will be hitting the road for the summer and rest of 2022.
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy