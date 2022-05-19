Blue Devils get past Giants 10-1

VIRGINIA — The Virginia and Mesabi East softball teams managed to get in three innings of softball on Monday before the first round of thunderstorms rolled through the area.

Once play resumed a short while later, the teams got nearly two more innings in before the game was called in favor of the Blue Devils, who led 10-1 with no outs in the bottom of the fifth.

Rocking a four-game win streak heading into the contest, Virginia head coach Bob Cohn was concerned his team wouldn’t be fully prepared for a game starting earlier in the day at 1 p.m. His fears, however, were alleviated once he saw the team’s pitching and defense.

“The girls were real loose after winning four in a row,” Cohn said. They got out of school early, didn’t have time for lunch so there were some concerns there about if we’d show up. Once they got going, they played very well.”

Cohn praised the pitching of freshman Allison Fink, who gave up one run on five hits over the five innings.

“She did an outstanding job for us today. She was just spot on, hitting all the spots. I was real happy with how things turned out for her.”

Virginia got things moving in the bottom of the second, plating five against Giants pitcher Jasmine Heikkila.

Janie Potts and Chance Colbert reached on walks to start the inning before Emily Pontinen ripped a double to left field to score one. Chesney Bernard brought another home on the RBI sacrifice to make it a 2-1 game.

A runner on third, Kylie Baranzelli laid down a bunt hoping to score the runner and the Mesabi East throw to first was off the mark, putting Virginia on top 3-0. Baranzelli made her way to third and with two outs, came home after an error from the Mesabi East outfield. The fifth and final run of the inning came in off of an RBI triple from Mattelyn Seppi, scoring Ayla Lokken, who reached on the previous error.

The Blue Devils tacked on two more in the bottom of the third inning. Colbert reached on a walk with one out before stealing her way to second. Pontinen singled to left to push her to third.

Pontinen stole her way to second with Chesney Bernard at the plate.

Bernard hit the ball into the outfield and was thrown out at first, allowing Colbert to score. Pontinen then came in to score immediately after with the Giants picking up another error, 7-0 Blue Devils.

The game was put on pause after the third inning and once it resumed, Virginia put up two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. In the top of the fifth, Mesabi East put together a solid sequence to put a run of their own on the board.

Kaitlynn James knocked a standup triple to left field with one out. Next up, McKenzie Pokorny hit one to the Devils third baseman, with Virginia opting for the safe play, throwing her out while allowing James to score.

Up next, Heikkila doubled to right field. Bethany Polla then reached first on a Devils error to put runners on the corner. Threatening to add more runs, the Giants chances run out with Adeline Butzke hitting one at the Devils shortstop, who then made the routine play to first for the third out.

Virginia tacked on their final run in the bottom of the fifth with Colbert doubling up the left side. She stole her way to third with Pontinen at the plate and then came home on error. The game was called after that due to more incoming thunderstorms.

After the game, Cohn said there were plenty of positives, but said his team benefitted from the numerous Mesabi East errors.

“I wasn’t too happy with the offense and the way we swung the bat. We got a lot of breaks with the errors the Giants made. Hopefully that’s something we can improve on going forward.”

Virginia will return to the diamond today, hosting Eveleth-Gilbert at 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Rock Ridge 13,

International Falls 2

At International Falls, the Rock Ridge baseball team had fun at the plate on Tuesday, collecting 13 hits on their way to a 13-2 seven-inning win over International Falls.

The Wolverines were led by Dylan Hedley who finished 4-5 on the day, including a home run in the first inning. Hedley added four RBIs and two runs scored to his stat line.

John Kendall was 2-4 with three runs scored and Carter Flannigan was 2-3 with an RBI and one run scored. Will Bittmann finished 1-5 but picked up three RBIs. Dylan Bartlett and Sam Carlson also picked up multiple RBIs.

Kendall got the win on the mound, giving up just two hits over two and 2/3 innings of work. He struck out three. Carter Mavec, Flannigan and Griffin Dosan all saw time on the mound in relief for Rock Ridge.

Northeast Range 10,

Wrenshall 2

At Soudan, the Northeast Range baseball team racked up 11 hits on their way to a 10-2 win over visiting Wrenshall on Tuesday.

The Nighthawks jumped out to an early lead, scoring eight in the first two innings to cruise to the win.

The Nighthawks were led by Elliot Levens, who went 2-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. XZander Lislegard was 2-4 with a run and three RBIs. Miko Maki picked up a pair of hits, a pair of runs and a pair of RBIs. Jackson Levens and Jacob Mackai also had multiple hits for Northeast Range.

Joel Lembe was 3-4 for the Wrens while Uriah Loucks was 2-3.

On the mound, Jackson Levens got the win, giving up one earned run on seven hits and three walks over six and 2/3 innings. He fanned eight along the way. Lembke took the loss for Wrenshall, allowing five earned over five and 1/3. He struck out five.

Northeast Range (4-4) will host Cook County on Friday at 4 p.m.