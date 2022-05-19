Bluejacket girls take second place at LSC Championships

GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School girls track team placed second at the Lake Superior Conference Meet held Tuesday at the Webb LaBeau Track and Field Complex.

Cloquet won the girls meet with 189.5 points, then the Bluejackets had 126. Grand Rapids had 88, Proctor 84, Hermantown 78, Superior 72, Duluth Denfeld 32.5 and Marshall 17.

Hibbing got first-place finishes from Julia Gherardi in the 100 (13.00) and pole vault (11-feet-6-inches), Jorie Anderson in the 1600 (5:41.94), Mileena Sladek in the 3200 (12:33.04), and the 4x800 with Jocelyn Strukel, Anderson, Sladek and Gianna Figueroa (10:15.22).

Placing second were Abigail Theien in the 400 (1:03.86), the 4x200 of Andrea Petroske, Claire Rewertz, Theien and Brynn Babich (1:52.74).

Other Hibbing top-eight finishers were as follows:

100 — 4. Brynn Babich; 200 — 6. Tara Hertling; 8. Rewertz; 400 — 6. Figueroa; 1600 — 5. Strukel; 3200 — 4. Emma Reini; 5. Miriam Milani; 100 hurdles — 5. Geli Stenson; 300 hurdles — 4. Stenson; 4x100 — 7. Petroske, Rewertz, Sydney Tichy, Symone Perez; High jump — 7. Perez; Pole vault — 4. Sladek; Long jump — 7. Gherardi; Triple jump — 8. Hertling; Shot put — 5. Isabelle Walto.

On the boys side, Superior won with 142.5 points. Cloquet had 128, Grand Rapids 127, Proctor 105, Duluth Denfeld 89, Hibbing 74, Hermantown 40 and Marshall 21.5.

Hibbing had two athletes place first in the meet.

Amari Manning was first in the long jump with a leap of 20-feet-2.50-inches.

Jacob Jensrud was first in the triple jump at 38-8.

Placing second were the 4x400 relay team of Logan Drews, Elias Langner, Ben Riipinen and Finn Eskeli in 3:37.44; and Ethan Roy in the pole vault at

Other top-eight placers for the Bluejackets were as follows:

100 — 4. Amari Manning; 200 — 8. Logan Drews; 110 hurdles — 4. Dallas Swart; 300 hurdles — 4. Swart; 4x100 — 6. Trevor VonBrethorst, Thomas Hagen, Andrew Lees, Chris Woods; 4x800 — 5. Justin Walker, Mitchell Anderson, Christian Massich, Taite Murden; High jump — 5. Jacob Jensrud; 6. VonBrethorst; Pole vault — 3. Austin Pierce; Shot put — 5. Aiden Shepherd.