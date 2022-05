LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Beginning May 23rd, the City of La Crosse will replace existing lighting cabinets throughout the city as part of the City’s LED upgrades project. There may be times when street lights are out. The city engineer says every effort will be made to avoid outages. Depending on the weather, the project is expected to take one to two months to complete.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO