It took until the final series, but Missouri baseball picked up its first Southeastern Conference road win of the season. Third baseman Luke Mann kicked off the scoring in the first inning, continuing his impressive power display with home run No. 16 on the season. Heading into the third inning, Missouri (27-22, 9-19) and Georgia (34-19, 14-14) were knotted at 1, but Mann crushed a grand slam over the right field wall for his second of the game. The Tigers never relented on their way to an 11-3 win.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO