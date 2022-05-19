Small businesses in SETX are trying to beat inflation

Press release from CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System:. CHRISTUS Health is drastically expanding access to health care across Southeast Texas with the launch of CHRISTUS On Demand Care. These virtual visits allow patients to meet with a CHRISTUS Health caregiver through live video from their smartphone, tablet or computer for their urgent care needs from 7 a.m. to 7 p. m. every day of the week, including Saturday and Sunday, and even holidays. This new service compliments scheduled virtual visits that are already in high demand and available to new and existing patients.
COLLEGE STATION — Texas olive producers face another season of setbacks due to weather conditions, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. about 10 Texas olives in a hand, varying in size and most are green, but a few are turning black. Like in 2021, the 2022...
A Vinton, Louisiana man faces multiple drug-related charges in Texas and Louisiana after a traffic stop by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Rose City, Texas, uncovered evidence that lead to seizures of heroine, fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and prescription narcotics. On Monday, May 16, OCSO stopped a vehicle driven by...
BEAUMONT — It's one of the most watched races not just here in Southeast Texas, but across the state -- the Democratic runoff for Texas House District 22. It's the seat Joe Deshotel has held for more than two decades, but he's retiring. And, the top two vote getters...
