ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Giants and Tigers battle as Lynx stumble

By Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Eugene Malenius of Fayal Township. He passed away recently.

Mr. Malenius served in the United States Army during World War II.

Thank you for your service Eugene.

Rest in peace.

Good

The weather has turned around to be better recently.

I was lucky enough to cover Mesabi East at Cherry, a boys baseball game. What a battle between two very good teams.

A well pitched game by two pitchers came all the way down to a fly ball that caused two outfielders to collide and let a Giants runner tag up from third base and score the winning run.

It was a great game played by two very good and well coached teams.

Finally, this is a great time of the year when senior athletes are signing that letter of intent to see where they will be attending next year.

How about Mesabi East three sport athlete Logan Schroeder signing his letter of intent to attend the College of St. Scholastica focusing on playing football.

Not only a three sports athlete, but an outstanding student.

Schroeder was a football player, swimmer, and baseball player at Mesabi East. The Giants are going to miss this three sport athlete.

Best of luck at St. Scholastica, Logan

Bad

I know the WNBA just started but did you see the Lynx’s record? As of Wednesday morning they were a solid 1-4.

Is it going to get any better? I guess at least the Twins are in first place.

Ugly

It’s May and my Cubs are 14-20, seven games out of first place. Could be worse I guess.

I could be a Cincinnati Reds fan and be 9-26 and 13 1/2 behind Milwaukee.

I still love baseball.

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “How many times was Troy Aikman selected to play in the Pro Bowl?”

Twelve readers knew that Aikman was named six times to the Pro Bowl.

The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked number eight, which made a loyal reader out of Coleraine a winner.

Give this one a try.

“What year did Mickey Mantle win the Triple Crown?”

You have until Monday Night to send in your guess.

That will do it for this week.

Don’t sweat the small stuff….It's only Sports

Jimmy Laine can be reached at

jimmylaine1010@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coleraine, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Mantle
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy