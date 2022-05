After months of strident representations from The Independent, the Foreign Office has now aligned its travel advice with the European Commission’s rules on passport validity for British visitors to the EU.The change follows similar moves by the two leading budget airlines, easyJet and Ryanair.Many readers have contacted The Independent in search of clarity about the rules. These are seven of the key questions.Q: My passport was issued on the 29 May 2012 and is valid until 29 February 2023. Will I be allowed to travel to France with Irish Ferries on 28 May?Samantha MorrisA: Great timing. According to European Union...

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO