ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

One person injured, three cats die in Taft mobile home fire

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1QWM_0fiuiDvn00

A mobile home fire in Taft on Wednesday left one person injured and three cats dead.

According to a report from the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Taft police arrived at a mobile home park in Taft at around 12:45 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of smoke and "explosions." When officers arrived they evacuated the occupants of the mobile home as well as adjacent homes.

Firefighters arrived and were able to put out the fire after about 15 minutes.

The occupant of the home sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Three cats in the mobile home died.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Several mobile homes and vehicles catch fire in Rosamond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least three mobile homes, several vehicles, and a barn in Rosamond caught fire Thursday evening. A call for a possible fire involving a shed or trailer came in at about 5:01 p.m. Several agencies, including LA County Fire, on are on scene, according to PulsePoint. The area is experiencing windy […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

3-year-old girl is the third child this year to die in accidental drowning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the third time this year, the Kern County Coroner’s Office is reporting a child has died in an accidental drowning. Two-year-old Liliana Liset Ortiz was found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool on April 16. The incident happened on Landsdowne Street off Wible and Hosking Roads in southwest Bakersfield. Ortiz […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Taft, CA
Crime & Safety
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Kern County, CA
Accidents
City
Taft, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Victim of deadly Hwy 58 shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man shot and killed while driving on Highway 58 earlier this month. On May 5, Daniell Mykal Williams, 24, of Bakersfield, was driving in the eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of the MLK Jr. Boulevard exit at around 6:30 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner: Drowning death of girl, 2, ruled accidental

A 2-year-old girl drowned in a residential swimming pool in April 16, according to the Kern County Coroner's office. Bakersfield resident Liliana Liset Ortiz died at 4:37 p.m. April 16 in the 8500 block of Landsdown Street, according to the coroner’s news release. Ortiz was transported to Mercy Southwest where she was pronounced deceased, according to the news release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man arrested for roommate’s murder after suspicious death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Oildale. Deputies responded to a call at the 3600 block of Pine Meadow Drive on Friday just after 2:00 a.m. When they arrived, deputies found a dead woman with trauma to her upper body. Deputies declared her death suspicious and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Explosions#Home Park#Accident#Kern County News Coverage
Taft Midway Driller

Fire breaks out at mobile home park

One person was injured when fire broke out at the mobile home part on the 100 block of North Tenth Street on Wednesday. At least one mobile home was damaged in the first that broke out about 12:50 p.m. Four Kern County Fire Department engines and a truck responded to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man found guilty of second-degree robbery, shooting

A Kern County jury convicted a man this week of robbery and shooting at an car with people inside of it. Raymond Anthony Rojas was found guilty of one count of second-degree robbery and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, as well as firearm allegations and a great bodily injury allegation alleged, for the July 17 shooting of a 23-year-old man. The jury also found Rojas guilty of additional charges, including being a felon in possession of ammunition and firearms on two separate occasions and possession of a stolen vehicle.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Toll Fire in Caliente burns nearly 60 acres

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Strong winds and dry conditions set the stage for a busy afternoon for Kern County Fire. County firefighters were able to stop forward progress on the Toll Fire burning near Caliente Bodfish Road and Bealville Road. The fire has burned approximately 60 acres. The Toll Fire was one of several fires […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

KCSO searching for missing 17-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to find a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks. KCSO is looking for Kiara Grayson. She was last seen on May 7 wearing a white sweater, blue jeans and tennis shoes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall weighs 125 pounds […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mark Strother Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 395 [Ridgecrest, CA]

Motorcyclist Pronounced Dead after Collision near Garlock Road. According to the police, the accident occurred just after 2:30 p.m., just north of Garlock Road. Per reports, Strother was riding a motorcycle that collided with a Freightliner. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Authorities also stated that...
RIDGECREST, CA
foxla.com

Dogs maul woman in Lake Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - A woman is hospitalized Friday after she was attacked by at least two dogs in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff's Station responded just after midnight to the 39100 block of 182nd Street East where they found a woman on the ground suffering from several dog bites to her face and head, said Lt. Layne Arnold.
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Man convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter in fatal Ridgecrest crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After smoking methamphetamine, Richard McQuade took a woman for a joyride on his motorcycle that lasted just three blocks when he sped on a residential street then slammed on the brakes at a stop sign, according to prosecutors. Brooke Curry was thrown from the bike and suffered a brain injury. She […]
RIDGECREST, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 33 [Bakersfield, CA]

BAKERSFIELD, CA (May 19, 2022) – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 33 claimed the life of an unidentified individual Saturday afternoon. The collision took place at the intersection of Highways 33 and 46 at 5 p.m. on May 7th, per initial reports. According to the California Highway Patrol, the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy