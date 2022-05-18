H.S. Baseball: WVC Division 2 championship game set for Saturday afternoon

The Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball championship will be decided Saturday when Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Area play at 4:30 p.m. at the Pittston Area Primary Center on Rock Street in Hughestown.

The teams both finished 11-1 in the division, forcing a special playoff game to decide the title. Saturday’s game will have no bearing on the District 2 baseball seedings as the power ratings are determined solely by regular-season games.

The teams split their regular-season games.

Lehman (11-1 Div. 2, 14-4 overall) won the April 25 meeting by scoring two runs in the top of the ninth to post a 4-2 victory. Wyoming Area (11-1, 17-2) won the rematch on May 4 by a 10-4 score. Lehman led that game 4-0 after two innings.

Tunkhannock 12, Berwick 1

Aiden Paduck threw a two-hitter and Jake Baltrusaitis and Tommy Sheridan hit home runs as Tunkhannock defeated Berwick.

Paduck finished with 11 strikeouts. He walked three.

Baltrusaitis finished 2-for-2 with four RBI. Sheridan also doubled and had three RBI. Pat Munley tripled and had three RBI.

Brayden Boone and Jack Dacier had singles to account for Berwick’s only hits.

Pittston Area 16, Valley View 1

Troy Davis homered and Drew DeLucca had a team-high three RBI as Pittston Area ended the game in three innings via the 15-run rule.

Sean Connors doubled and had two RBI along with Jeremy Cawley and Anthony Cencetti. TJ Johnson pitched all three innings to pick up the win.

Dallas 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Fresh off throwing a no-hitter, Dallas’ Sam Barrouk had another strong game on the mound as he struck out nine and allowed two hits.

Nick Nocito led the Dallas offense, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Jared Adamski had two doubles and scored twice. Chris Killian had a double and an RBI. Gary Weaver was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Gavin Adamski also had an RBI.

Josh Bottger and Ryan Novakowski had singles for WBA.

Nanticoke Area 2, Hanover Area 1

Justin Spencer and Hayden Reakes had an RBI each in the first inning and three pitchers limited Hanover Area to one run as the Trojans prevailed.

Nanticoke Area had three hits — singles by Spencer, Ethan Egenski and Brandon Wozniak. Spencer picked up the win, going 5.1 innings and fanning eight.

Brett Martinez was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Hanover Area, which also scored in the first inning. Brandon Smith had two singles.

Wyoming Area 11, Crestwood 1

Hunter Lawall was 3-for-4 with four RBI and JJ Hood pitched a complete-game three-hitter as Wyoming Area won in five innings.

Hood was also 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles. Evan Melberger had a pair of singles.

Nick Miscavage had two singles for Crestwood. Chaz Wright had the other hit.

Tunkhannock 12, Berwick 1 (5 inn.)

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Boone ss-2b`3`0`1`1

Peters lf`3`0`0`0

Dacier p-ss`2`0`1`0

Evensen c`1`0`0`0

Sult 1b`2`0`0`0

Rinehimer rf`2`0`0`0

Taylor`2`0`0`0

Andrews cf`1`1`0`0

Lopez 3b`1`0`0`0

James cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`17`1`2`1

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Munley cf`4`1`2`3

Brown ss`3`2`1`1

Paduck p`2`2`1`1

Sheridan c`3`2`2`3

Baltrusaitis rf`2`2`2`4

Roxby 3b`3`1`1`0

Welles 1b`3`1`2`0

Zona lf`3`1`1`0

DeMarco 2b`1`0`0`0

Spudis`1`0`1`0

Totals`25`12`13`11

Berwick`000`01 — 1

Tunkhannock`507`0x —12

2B — Sheridan, Zona, Welles. 3B — Munley. HR — Sheridan, Baltrusaitis.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Dacier L`2`9`7`7`1`2

Guerrerio`1`3`5`5`2`0

Carro`1`1`0`0`0`0

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Paduck W`5`2`1`1`3`11

Pittston Area 16, Valley View 1 (3 inn.)

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`1`1`0`2

DeLucca cf`4`2`2`3

Davis dh`3`2`2`2

Giardina 2b`2`2`2`1

Menendez 1b`2`1`0`1

Cerasaro rf`2`2`1`0

Innamorati lf`2`1`1`1

Ranieli lf`1`2`1`0

Connors c`1`0`1`2

Aftewicz c`0`1`0`0

Cencetti 2b`1`2`1`2

Totals`19`16`11`14

Valley View`AB`R`H`BI

L.McConnell p`2`0`0`0

Cole rf`2`1`1`0

St. Ledger cf`2`0`0`0

Ruby dh`2`0`1`0

Rissinger c`2`0`1`1

Evans 1b`1`0`0`0

B.McConnell ss`1`0`1`0

Turlip 2b`1`0`0`0

Rapooch p`0`0`0`0

Sweeney p`0`0`0`0

Reese 3b-lf`1`0`0`0

Barone cr`0`0`0`0

Scoblick cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`14`1`4`1

Pittston Area`673 — 16

Valley View`100 — 1

2B — Connors. HR — Davis.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Johnson W`3`4`1`1`0`1

Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

L.McConnell L`0.1`3`6`6`3`0

Ruby`1.2`7`7`7`2`0

Rapooch`0.2`1`3`2`1`1

Swenney`0.1`0`0`0`0`0

Dallas 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Nocito 2b`3`1`3`1

Timinski cf`3`0`0`0

Sakulich ph`1`0`0`0

G.Adamski rf`2`1`0`1

Barrouk p`0`0`0`0

Killian dh`4`0`1`1

Osipower lf`3`0`0`0

Rischawy ph`1`0`0`0

Peters rf`2`0`0`0

Shaver ph`1`0`0`0

J.Adamski 3b`3`2`2`0

Tinner ph`0`0`0`0

Paczewski ss`1`2`0`0

Healey ph`1`0`0`0

Weaver 1b`3`0`2`1

Burkhardt pr`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`6`8`4

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Mihalchik rf`3`0`0`0

Cook 1b`3`0`0`0

Jo.Bottger ss`3`0`1`0

Novakowski 3b`3`0`1`0

Koretz lf`2`0`0`0

Kenzakoski p`2`0`0`0

Fernandes p`1`0`0`0

Pampus c`2`0`0`0

Jones 2b`2`0`0`0

Simko cf`2`0`0`0

Totals `23`0`2`0

Dallas`120`003`0 — 6

WBA`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Killian, J.Adamski.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barrouk W`7`2`0`0`1`9

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kenzakoski L`4`5`3`2`4`3

Fernandes`3`3`3`2`1`2

Nanticoke Area 2, Hanover Area 1

Hanover`AB`R`H`BI

Klein ss`3`0`0`0

Smith rf`3`1`2`0

Murphy p`2`0`0`0

Martinez 1b`3`0`2`1

Hummer dh`3`0`0`0

Richards 3b`2`0`0`0

A.Schiel 2b`3`0`1`0

Cole lf`1`0`0`0

Zola cf`2`0`0`0

Seriani`0`0`0`0

Rivas cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`1`5`1

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Egenski c`3`0`1`0

Brown 1b-rf`3`0`0`0

Matson cf-p`2`1`0`0

Lore lf`0`1`0`0

Spencer p-1b`3`0`1`1

Everett dh`2`0`0`0

Wozniak ss`3`0`1`0

Reakes 2b`1`0`0`1

Casey 3b`1`0`0`0

Keegan lf-cf`1`0`0`0

Totals`19`2`3`2

Hanover Area`100`000`0 — 1

Nanticoke Area`200`000`x — 2

2B — Martinez 2, A.Schiel.

Hanover`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Murphy L`6`3`2`2`3`4

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Spencer W`5.1`4`1`1`1`8

Butczynski`0.2`1`0`0`0`2

Matson S`1.0`0`0`0`1`2

Wyoming Area 11, Crestwood 1 (5 inn.)

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`3`1`2`0

Wright ss`3`0`1`0

Moritori p-lf`3`0`0`0

Covelens 1b`1`0`0`0

Palmiero`1`0`0`0

McCarthy cf`2`0`0`0

Dean lf`2`0`0`0

Stortz c`2`0`0`0

Keil 3b`2`0`0`0

Totals`19`1`3`0

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Mathis ss`3`0`0`1

Melberger cf`3`1`2`0

Kelleher c`3`1`1`0

Hood p`3`0`3`1

Lawall 1b`4`2`3`4

Morgan rf`2`2`1`0

Novakowski 3b`2`1`1`1

Colarusso`2`1`1`1

C.Noone 2b`2`0`0`1

B.Noone cr`0`3`0`0

Totals`24`11`12`8

Crestwood`001`00 — 1

Wyoming Area`026`21 — 11

2B — Hood 2.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Moritori L`3`9`10`9`5`2

Hartwick`1.1`3`1`1`1`2

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hood W`5`3`1`0`2`5