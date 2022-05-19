ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, NV

Headed for a showdown: No. 1 Wells takes on No. 2 Tonopah in state semifinal

By Anthony Mori
Elko Daily Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLS — The time has come. After a long spring filled with every season imaginable — warm early, cold late, wind, rain, snow and shine — the Division 1A state softball tournament has arrived. At 2 p.m. Thursday, the North No. 1 seed — the Lady...

elkodaily.com

Elko Daily Free Press

Wells takes 1st step

RENO — On Thursday, Wells took the first step toward a state title during the Division 1A Nevada State Softball Championships. Against Tonopah, the Lady Leopards survived one big inning by the Lady Muckers and breezed to a 13-7 victory at Damonte Ranch High School. As the home team,...
WELLS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Wolverines open state against Meadows

WEST WENDOVER — In the semifinal round of the Division 2A Nevada State Baseball Championships, North No. 2 West Wendover has drawn South No. 1 The Meadows. The Mustangs won the 2A South regional tournament from the loser’s bracket. Entering the tournament, Meadows was the No. 2 seed...
WEST WENDOVER, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Tanner C. Marvel

Tanner C. Marvel was born on March 18, 1994, in Elko, Nevada. He died on April 26, 2022, in southwestern Utah. Out of the many people who knew him, most would concur that Tanner was quite possibly the best human being God ever put on this Earth. No wonder God wanted him back so soon.
ELKO, NV
nevadasportsnet.com

Cooper Shults overcomes injuries, walk-on status to potentially earn big role at Nevada

A high school athlete's junior season is their most crucial for college recruiting. Nevada's Cooper Shults was robbed of that showcase season, a broken foot his junior year limiting him to three games and keep him from attending crucial college camps later that summer. As a result, he didn't have a lot of college interest coming out of college after another injury-plagued senior season when he caught 12 passes for 206 yards and five touchdowns as a 6-foot-6 tight end prospect.
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Jesse William Warrick

Jesse William Warrick was born on November 20, 1973 in Owyhee, Nevada. His childhood took him to different towns in different states. His family resided in Tonopah, Nevada; Chewelah, Washington; Troy, Montana and Elko, Nevada. During his childhood he was active in many athletic sports to which his ability was viewed on another level. It's been stated by many people that he was one of the best all around multi sport athletes they've ever seen. He was an athletic standout at Tonopah High School and Elko High School. He graduated in Elko in 1992. He had two short-lived college football experiences, one at Foothills College in California and the other at Dixie State in southern Utah.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Matthew Levi Surdahl

ELKO—Matthew Levi Surdahl was taken home to be with the Lord on April 7, 2022. He died doing one of the many things he loved, riding his Harley. He was taken too soon and will be forever missed. Matthew was born on July 1, 1991 in Billings, Montana to...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

What's Happening Around Elko

ELKO – Ruby Mountain Pickleball Club is hosting a one0day free pickleball clinic June 10 and 11 at the Southside Park courts. Instructors are Kathy Schroeder and Dave Lewis. Beginners (never played before or barely played) will meet 10 a.m. to noon. Intermediate players (can hit the ball regularly but need to learn about strategy and positioning on the court) will meet 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Advanced signup is encouraged.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

‘1,200-year drought’ impacts Nevada big game quotas

Drought is having an impact on Nevada wildlife but there are some bright spots in Elko County. This year’s quotas “are reflective of a downtrend in wildlife populations statewide primarily due to long-term drought and habitat conversion or loss resulting from wildfires, urbanization, resource competition from wild horses, and more,” the nine-member state Board of Wildlife Commissioners announced after their May meeting.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Sierra Sun

Roberts Resorts launches ‘Village Camp’

The first two Village Camp resorts are being developed near Lake Tahoe, California, and Flagstaff, Arizona. Developed by Roberts Resorts, Village Camp will be an upscale outdoor resort company that combines oversized RV sites with luxury adventure cabins that can be rented or purchased as private getaway cabins. Village Camp...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Elko man convicted of murdering Spring Creek teen in 2020

ELKO, Nev.(AP) - An Elko County jury has found a 20-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder and sexual assault with a deadly weapon in the death of a 16-year-old Spring Creek girl two years ago. The Elko Daily Free Press reports the same jury will return to district court Monday...
ELKO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Power restored in Sparks and Reno

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -UPDATE: NV Energy reports power has been restored. ORIGINAL STORY: There are 7,802 customers without power in Washoe County, most in west Sparks around the Rock Boulevard corridor. In Sparks, most outages started around 6:03 p.m. and power is expected to be restored between 7:30 p.m. to...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Orphan foal rescued near Washoe Lake State Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The little colt seems very interested in our camera. Less than two months old, you can’t blame him he’s never seen one before. He was born in the Washoe Lake area, in a herd that calls that place home. Then on the night of May 5, 2022 his mother was struck and killed by a car on East Lake Boulevard.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

COVID cases continue rising in Nevada

ELKO – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to rise statewide over the past week, at the same time Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that the emergency is officially over. Tracking of COVID cases has become more difficult with the increase in home testing. Virus levels have been monitored at the City of Elko’s sewage treatment plant, but recent data is not available due to supply chain issues.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Troy B. Duncan, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested May 15, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Metzler Road for felony driving under the influence. Bail: $20,000. Preston C. Gallegos, 32, of Clinton, Utah was arrested May 15, 2022, at Davis County Jail on a bench warrant. Bail: $10,000. Bonnie J....
ELKO, NV
sparkstrib.com

Legends Bay Casino on track to open this summer

Legends Bay Casino is on track to open this summer, bringing up the entertainment value for locals and visitors in the Sparks Marina area. This is the first casino that has been built in the RenoSparks area in over 26 years. The 80,000-sq.-ft. brand new building will house gaming, dining, and entertainment opportunities with features such as table games, video poker, an advanced sports book, the latest slots, and original modernized bar and restaurant designs.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Historical flooding sign installed at Wingfield Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Visitors to Wingfield Park in Reno will notice a new wayfinding sign. The City of Reno, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Nevada Division of Water Resources, and the local, state, and federal agencies that make up the cooperative effort known as NevadaFloods.org, unveiled the new sign on Friday afternoon on the park’s west side.
RENO, NV

