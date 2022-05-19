Headed for a showdown: No. 1 Wells takes on No. 2 Tonopah in state semifinal

Jesse William Warrick was born on November 20, 1973 in Owyhee, Nevada. His childhood took him to different towns in different states. His family resided in Tonopah, Nevada; Chewelah, Washington; Troy, Montana and Elko, Nevada. During his childhood he was active in many athletic sports to which his ability was viewed on another level. It's been stated by many people that he was one of the best all around multi sport athletes they've ever seen. He was an athletic standout at Tonopah High School and Elko High School. He graduated in Elko in 1992. He had two short-lived college football experiences, one at Foothills College in California and the other at Dixie State in southern Utah.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO