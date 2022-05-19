1. Minnesota

- Homeownership rate in 2021: 75.6% (up 4.3 percentage points since 2011)

- Homeownership rate in 2011: 71.3%

Affordability, the great outdoors and a solid economy are just three of many reasons as to why homebuyers love Minnesota. Although the pandemic spiked unemployment across the nation, the state of Minnesota is bouncing back. Unemployment rates dipped from 3.7% in March 2021 to 2.5% in March 2022. Minnesota also positively ranks #9 out of all states in health care access and affordability.

The 2021 median home value in Minnesota was $308,515 and has appreciated 67.88% over the past decade.

