ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenfield, NY

Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Glenfield

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Widmeyer Road, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his home. A graveside service at Beeches Bridge Cemetery will be held at a date and time to be announced with a Celebration of Life gathering to follow. Contributions may be...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

William W. Conde, III, 80, of Henderson Harbor

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - William W. Conde, III, affectionately known as “Sandy”, passed away in Henderson Harbor on May 18, 2022. Born on February 18, 1942, he was 80 years old. Sandy was the beloved husband of Nancy (Rayner) for 55 years and a loving father...
HENDERSON HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. JoEllen was born in Watertown November 6, 1968, daughter of the late Roy S. Evans and Joan A. Mowers Evans. She attended Brownville and Watertown schools and graduated from Corcoran High School, Syracuse. On June 8, 2002 she married William W. Youngs. A previous marriage ended in divorce.
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer died May 20, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 96 . She was born on November 13, 1925, daughter of John Meyer and Anastasia Marilley, at her home in the town of Croghan, NY.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Pierre “Pete” R. Martin, 61, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Pierre “Pete” R. Martin, age 61 of Hammond will be held at 12:00pm on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Carrara officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4:00 to...
HAMMOND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
Fort Drum, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Glenfield, NY
City
Lowville, NY
City
Canastota, NY
City
Port Leyden, NY
wwnytv.com

Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, Watertown, died Monday, May 16th, 2022 at her home. Calling hours are Saturday, May 21st, 2022 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1 pm. She is...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Gladys M. Weston, 87, of Watertown and formerly of Adams Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gladys M. Weston passed away Tuesday, May 17th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was 87 years old. A complete obituary will be posted on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Barbara Jean Evans, 89, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean Evans, 89, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at the Carthage Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on May 18, 1933 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Orman and Helen (Duford) Parker and she attended Watertown High School. She...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Michael C. Gillette, 62, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Michael C. Gillette, 62, died peacefully Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be held on June 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Watertown, located at 103 Washington St., Watertown. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Rutland. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2nd from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Anthony
Person
Tiffany Williams
wwnytv.com

Viola A. “Waientha” Thompson, 45, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Viola A. “Waientha” Thompson, 45, of Park Street, unexpectedly passed away early Monday morning, May 16, 2022 at her home. Viola was born on October 15, 1976 in Cornwall, the daughter of the late Angus Jocko and Philomena “Mae” (Cook) Thompson. She attended school in St. Regis and graduated from General Venier High School in Cornwall. On April 21, 2018, she married Gary W. Minor in Vernon, Connecticut.
AKWESASNE, NY
wwnytv.com

Mildred A. Stovall, 99, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mildred A. Stovall, a 99-year resident of Watertown, died on May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, where she had resided since 2015. Millie was the child of John and Isabel Hiscott. After graduating from Watertown High School, she went to work for the Agricultural Insurance Company. Soon thereafter, she met a handsome young soldier from Texas who was stationed at Madison Barracks. She married James Stovall in 1942, before he was deployed to Europe and Africa for three years. After the war, the couple settled in Watertown, although they made annual trips to Jim’s home in Texas.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Gerene M. Backus, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerene M. Backus, 81, Watertown, wife of Leman R. Backus, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Graveside services will be 2 pm on May 24th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery with Rev. Laura Calos, pastor of the Asbury United Methodist Church officiating. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Besides her husband she is survived by five children, Mary Jean (Randy) Mullis, Ft. Covington, Robert Backus and Jodie (Michael) Spaulding, both of Watertown, Deanna Wright, Charlotte, NC, Kevin (Colleen) Backus, Charlton, NY; five grandchildren Amber Mullis Legrand, Adrianne Lauzon, Natashia Wright, Jessica and Nicole Backus; five great grandchildren; a sister Marilyn Shepard, Florida; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a great granddaughter Alexis Lauzon, a brother George Freeman and two sisters Jeannie and Laurena. Gerene was born in the Town of Henderson on October 9, 1940, a daughter to Eugene and Mary Freeman. She worked as a papergirl delivering the Watertown Daily Times as a young girl. She also worked at Gibson’s Laundry, Mode; Homes, Nichols Department Store and the Pharmhouse, Stature Electric and retired from Walmart in 2011. She married Leman R. Backus, Jr. on January 25th, 1963 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Gerene enjoyed walking on and spending time at the beach. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, Knitting, sewing and flower gardening. She had a knack for finding four leaf clovers in the grass . Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Leona Benton, 92, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Leona Benton, 92, a longtime resident of Benton Road, peacefully passed away early Thursday morning, May 19, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however arrangements are incomplete at this time.
POTSDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Gardening#Wwny#The Celebration Of Life#Old Forge#Eagle Bay#Mahoney Design Build
wwnytv.com

Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91 of Canton passed on Monday, January 17, 2022 at home after a brief illness. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Lawrence...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Longtime Watertown radio, TV personality dies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fixture of Watertown radio and TV has died at age 92. Antoinette T. Harblin died Tuesday at Life Care Center in Morristown, TN., according to an obituary from Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. She was known universally to viewers of WWNY TV and listeners...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Sally Linda Patterson, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Celebration of Life for Sally Linda Patterson will be 12:00pm – 4:00pm Saturday, May 21st at Pete’s Trattoria, 111 Breen Avenue, Watertown. Sally passed away Wednesday, May 18th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 75 years old. Born in Watertown April 22,...
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
wwnytv.com

Catherine “Cathy” Sweeney, 67, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Catherine “Cathy” Sweeney, 67, of Creekwood Dr., Watertown, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home. Calling hours are from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. followed by a closing prayer. Burial will be held privately by the family. She is survived by four children, Michael, Sara, Samantha, and Paul, grandchildren, her siblings, Lisa (Michael) Lee of Valdosta, Georgia, James (Mary) of Sperryville, Stephen of Castorland, John (Jennifer) of Lowville; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother, David G. Sweeney; and sister, Rebecca Lynn Sweeney. Cathy was born on May 27, 1954 in Lowville, NY a daughter of the late Earl and Theresa MacNeil Sweeney. She graduated from Lowville Academy and worked in food service for many years Cathy loved flowers and the color hot pink. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

June S. Remington, 92, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - June S. Remington, 92, a longtime resident of Parishville, passed away Wednesday morning, May 18, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Hopkinton, where she had been residing. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however are incomplete...
PARISHVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Graveside service for Anthony J. Winter, 64, formerly of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The graveside committal service for Anthony J. Winter will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clayton on Monday, May 23, at 1 PM. Mr. Winters, 64, formerly of Clayton died February 25, 2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
CLAYTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy