Protein Structures To Aid Rational Drug Design

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The "linear cell differentiation (LCD)" or "signal strength" model was originally proposed by Sallusto's group in 2000 and posits that strong and weak strengths of the aforementioned three signals control T-cell differentiation into short-lived TE and long-lived TM cells, respectively (Fig.Â 1B) [2]. Subsequent evidence has accumulated in support of this model, with distinct strengths of TCR or antigen (high and low affinities) and IL-2 (high and low doses) signals favoring TE and TM cell differentiation, respectively [4, 5]. Various transcription factors crucial to controlling T-cell phenotypes have been identified, with forkhead box-O-1 (FOXO1), FOXO1-regulated T-cell factor-1 (TCF1), inhibition of DNA-binding protein-3 (Id3) and Eomes favoring TM cell differentiation and T-bet and Id2 favoring TE cell differentiation (Fig.Â 1B) [1]. Adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase-Î±1 (AMPKÎ±1) is a conserved energy sensor that plays central role in controlling cellular metabolism and survival [6]. AMPKÎ±1 stimulates mitochondrial biogenesis and fatty acid oxidation (FAO) to support TM-cell differentiation by increasing the abundance of Unc-51-like autophagy-activating kinase-1 (ULK1), autophagy-related gene-7 (ATG7), proliferator-activated receptor-Î³ coactivator-1Î± (PGC1Î±) and aquaporin-9 (AQP9). In contrast, mammalian target of rapamycin complex-1 (mTORC1) regulates the expression of hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î± (HIF-1Î±) and cMyC, which in turn promote glycolytic metabolism crucial for TE cell development (Fig.Â 1B) [6]. However, despite concerted efforts to identify the contributions of key transcription factors and metabolic profiles to T-cell memory, the underlying molecular mechanism(s) controlling distinct T-cell differentiation programs has yet to be discovered.

