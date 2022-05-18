Protein Structures To Aid Rational Drug Design

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The "linear cell differentiation (LCD)" or "signal strength" model was originally proposed by Sallusto's group in 2000 and posits that strong and weak strengths of the aforementioned three signals control T-cell differentiation into short-lived TE and long-lived TM cells, respectively (Fig.Â 1B) [2]. Subsequent evidence has accumulated in support of this model, with distinct strengths of TCR or antigen (high and low affinities) and IL-2 (high and low doses) signals favoring TE and TM cell differentiation, respectively [4, 5]. Various transcription factors crucial to controlling T-cell phenotypes have been identified, with forkhead box-O-1 (FOXO1), FOXO1-regulated T-cell factor-1 (TCF1), inhibition of DNA-binding protein-3 (Id3) and Eomes favoring TM cell differentiation and T-bet and Id2 favoring TE cell differentiation (Fig.Â 1B) [1]. Adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase-Î±1 (AMPKÎ±1) is a conserved energy sensor that plays central role in controlling cellular metabolism and survival [6]. AMPKÎ±1 stimulates mitochondrial biogenesis and fatty acid oxidation (FAO) to support TM-cell differentiation by increasing the abundance of Unc-51-like autophagy-activating kinase-1 (ULK1), autophagy-related gene-7 (ATG7), proliferator-activated receptor-Î³ coactivator-1Î± (PGC1Î±) and aquaporin-9 (AQP9). In contrast, mammalian target of rapamycin complex-1 (mTORC1) regulates the expression of hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î± (HIF-1Î±) and cMyC, which in turn promote glycolytic metabolism crucial for TE cell development (Fig.Â 1B) [6]. However, despite concerted efforts to identify the contributions of key transcription factors and metabolic profiles to T-cell memory, the underlying molecular mechanism(s) controlling distinct T-cell differentiation programs has yet to be discovered.
Comments / 0