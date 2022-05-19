ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaumont, NY

Christopher Bruce Weigand, 65, of Chaumont

By Submitted by funeral home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Bruce Weigand, 65, of State Route 12E. died peacefully on May 17, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 24, 1957, in Star Lake, New York to the late Frederick Weigand Sr. &...

Gladys M. Weston, 87, of Watertown and formerly of Adams Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gladys M. Weston passed away Tuesday, May 17th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was 87 years old. A complete obituary will be posted on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
WATERTOWN, NY
Clarence Arthur “Art” Pearson, M.D., 90, of the Thousand Islands

ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - Clarence Arthur “Art” Pearson, M.D., 90, died peacefully on May 13, 2022, at his winter home in Naples, Florida, surrounded by his family. Born in Rochester, NY, on January 21, 1932, to Pauline and Clarence Pearson, M.D., he attended the Hill School in Pottstown, PA, and St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY, where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and graduated in 1953. He served in the US Army during the Korean War, and upon returning home after the war, he entered medical school at the University of Rochester, where he met and married his wife of sixty-one years, Judith Ann Frank.
WATERTOWN, NY
Graveside Services: Charles M. Gerrish, 101, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Charles M. Gerrish, 101, of Elm Street will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam with Rev. Robert Schirmer, officiating. Mr. Gerrish passed away January 29, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under...
POTSDAM, NY
Francis W. Plummer Jr., 68, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Francis W. Plummer Jr., 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on November 29, 1953 in Watertown, NY, son of Francis W. and Loretta (Johnson) Plummer Sr. He attended Watertown City Schools. In 1973, he started...
WATERTOWN, NY
JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. JoEllen was born in Watertown November 6, 1968, daughter of the late Roy S. Evans and Joan A. Mowers Evans. She attended Brownville and Watertown schools and graduated from Corcoran High School, Syracuse. On June 8, 2002 she married William W. Youngs. A previous marriage ended in divorce.
CLAYTON, NY
Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer died May 20, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 96 . She was born on November 13, 1925, daughter of John Meyer and Anastasia Marilley, at her home in the town of Croghan, NY.
WATERTOWN, NY
Michael C. Gillette, 62, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Michael C. Gillette, 62, died peacefully Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be held on June 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Watertown, located at 103 Washington St., Watertown. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Rutland. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2nd from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.
WATERTOWN, NY
Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91 of Canton passed on Monday, January 17, 2022 at home after a brief illness. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Lawrence...
CANTON, NY
Kathleen K. Noftsier, 57, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen K. Noftsier, 57, of Van Amber Road, Castorland, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. Calling hours are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Naumburg Mennonite Church. A graveside service will be at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Castorland Union Cemetery, Church Street, Castorland, with a memorial service at at 11:00 a.m. at Naumburg Mennonite Church with Pastors Titus Mast, Myron Roggie, and Greg Widrick officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caring Friends of the Community, 11037 State Route 812, Croghan, NY 13327 or Naumburg Mennonite Church, Attn: Missions Fund, P.O. Box 124, Castorland, NY 13620. Kathleen is survived by her husband Gary; a son, Joshua Noftsier of Castorland; a daughter, Rachel Noftsier of Castorland; her parents, Raymond and Karen Reape of Castorland; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Brian (Lori) Reape of Castorland; and John (Christine) Reape of Lowville; her mother-in-law, Barbara Noftsier of Castorland; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Gordon and Martha McDonald; and her paternal grandparents, Calistus “C.L.” and Edna Reape; and her father-in-law, Leslie R. Noftsier. Kathleen was born on September 5, 1964 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of Raymond and Karen McDonald Reape. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1982. Kathleen earned her AAS in Agricultural Science from SUNY Cobleskill. She earned her BA in Mathematics and Secondary Education and her MA in Mathematics from SUNY Potsdam. On June 1, 1991, she married Gary Noftsier at Beaver Falls Methodist Church. Kathleen worked as a lab technician at Kraft Heinz in Lowville and taught GED classes at BOCES in Glenfield before she accepted a high school math teaching position at Beaver River Central School, where she would spend the rest of her career. Kathleen had a passion for sharing her love and understanding of math with her students. She also enjoyed writing her own curriculum, and published several graphing calculator workbooks in partnership with Texas Instruments. She loved attending math conferences and shared her courses with teachers across New York State. In her free time, Kathleen enjoyed crocheting, decorating cakes, watching baseball with her family, and studying her Bible. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
CASTORLAND, NY
Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, Watertown, died Monday, May 16th, 2022 at her home. Calling hours are Saturday, May 21st, 2022 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1 pm. She is...
WATERTOWN, NY
Leona Benton, 92, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Leona Benton, 92, a longtime resident of Benton Road, peacefully passed away early Thursday morning, May 19, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however arrangements are incomplete at this time.
POTSDAM, NY
Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Widmeyer Road, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his home. A graveside service at Beeches Bridge Cemetery will be held at a date and time to be announced with a Celebration of Life gathering to follow. Contributions may be made to his four children at the Celebration of Life. He is survived by his companion and the mother of his children, Tiffany Williams of Glenfield; his mother, Judy A. Nagy; four children, Gabrielle, Anthony, Payslee, and Beau Nagy; five sisters and three brothers, Catherine and Joe Sins of West Leyden, Gerald A. Nagy Jr. and his companion Jessica Van Winkle of Watson, Grace Nagy and her companion Kevin Simmons of New Bremen, Patricia Rogers and her companion William Pellam Jr. of New Bremen, Robert Nagy of Watertown; Brian Nagy and his companion Jennifer Barber of Port Leyden, Melissa Nagy and her companion Joe McNally of Port Leyden and Gladys and Andrew Bennett of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Gerald Anthony Nagy Sr.; maternal and paternal grandparents. Chase was born June 24, 1986 in Lowville, New York, a son of Gerald Anthony Nagy Sr. and Judy Ann Delles Nagy. He graduated from South Lewis Central School and worked as a selfemployed carpenter in Old Forge, Eagle Bay and Glenfield. He also worked for Mahoney Design & Build in Syracuse and Fort Drum. He did farm work in Constableville and Niagara Falls areas and cut down Christmas trees in West Leyden at the Christmas Tree Farm on Fish Creek Road. He also worked at Blizzards constructing trailers. Most recently, he was employed as a construction worker/carpenter in Canastota, NY. Chase loved the outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, and camping and enjoyed cooking steak on an open fire or outdoor grill, and enjoyed 4-wheeling, snowmobiling and motorcycles. Chase loved building a 4 wheeler out of a motorcycle with his son, Anthony, and rebuilding and fixing up non running 4-wheelers and motorcycles. He also enjoyed spending time at Agers Falls in Lyonsdale. Most of all Chase enjoyed spending every spare moment with his children. He enjoyed gardening and teaching his son, Anthony, about growing vegetables. Chase loved to go swimming with all his children and the most memorable moment for him was the day each of his children were born. He was very proud of each of his children and talked very highly of them. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
GLENFIELD, NY
Mildred A. Stovall, 99, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mildred A. Stovall, a 99-year resident of Watertown, died on May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, where she had resided since 2015. Millie was the child of John and Isabel Hiscott. After graduating from Watertown High School, she went to work for the Agricultural Insurance Company. Soon thereafter, she met a handsome young soldier from Texas who was stationed at Madison Barracks. She married James Stovall in 1942, before he was deployed to Europe and Africa for three years. After the war, the couple settled in Watertown, although they made annual trips to Jim’s home in Texas.
WATERTOWN, NY
Gerene M. Backus, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerene M. Backus, 81, Watertown, wife of Leman R. Backus, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Graveside services will be 2 pm on May 24th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery with Rev. Laura Calos, pastor of the Asbury United Methodist Church officiating. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Besides her husband she is survived by five children, Mary Jean (Randy) Mullis, Ft. Covington, Robert Backus and Jodie (Michael) Spaulding, both of Watertown, Deanna Wright, Charlotte, NC, Kevin (Colleen) Backus, Charlton, NY; five grandchildren Amber Mullis Legrand, Adrianne Lauzon, Natashia Wright, Jessica and Nicole Backus; five great grandchildren; a sister Marilyn Shepard, Florida; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a great granddaughter Alexis Lauzon, a brother George Freeman and two sisters Jeannie and Laurena. Gerene was born in the Town of Henderson on October 9, 1940, a daughter to Eugene and Mary Freeman. She worked as a papergirl delivering the Watertown Daily Times as a young girl. She also worked at Gibson’s Laundry, Mode; Homes, Nichols Department Store and the Pharmhouse, Stature Electric and retired from Walmart in 2011. She married Leman R. Backus, Jr. on January 25th, 1963 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Gerene enjoyed walking on and spending time at the beach. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, Knitting, sewing and flower gardening. She had a knack for finding four leaf clovers in the grass . Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
WATERTOWN, NY
Viola A. “Waientha” Thompson, 45, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Viola A. “Waientha” Thompson, 45, of Park Street, unexpectedly passed away early Monday morning, May 16, 2022 at her home. Viola was born on October 15, 1976 in Cornwall, the daughter of the late Angus Jocko and Philomena “Mae” (Cook) Thompson. She attended school in St. Regis and graduated from General Venier High School in Cornwall. On April 21, 2018, she married Gary W. Minor in Vernon, Connecticut.
AKWESASNE, NY
Burial Notice: Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander, 96, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander, 96, of State Highway 68, Canton passed peacefully at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021. Spring Interment will take place in Fairview Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 27 in Fairview Cemetery with Military...
CANTON, NY
Service Notice: Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian burial for Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, a resident of Spring Street, Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood. Mrs. Speer passed away on January 6, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Louise “Dolly” Speer.
NORWOOD, NY
Sally Linda Patterson, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Celebration of Life for Sally Linda Patterson will be 12:00pm – 4:00pm Saturday, May 21st at Pete’s Trattoria, 111 Breen Avenue, Watertown. Sally passed away Wednesday, May 18th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 75 years old. Born in Watertown April 22,...
WATERTOWN, NY
Longtime Watertown radio, TV personality dies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fixture of Watertown radio and TV has died at age 92. Antoinette T. Harblin died Tuesday at Life Care Center in Morristown, TN., according to an obituary from Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. She was known universally to viewers of WWNY TV and listeners...
WATERTOWN, NY
Graveside services for Richard “Dick” C. Morley Jr., 72, of Three Mile Bay

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services with military honors for Richard “Dick” C. Morley Jr., age 72 of Three Mile Bay, NY, will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday (May 25, 2022) at Notre Dame Cemetery in Ogdensburg. Mr. Morley passed away at his home unexpectedly on January 10, 2022. The family respectfully asks those in attendance to wear a mask to keep everyone safe. Surviving is his wife Paula; a daughter Samantha Morley of Boston, MA; a brother Emmett “Roscoe” Morley of Ogdensburg; two sisters Rose (James) Missert and Barbara Morley both of Ogdensburg; and several nieces, nephews & cousins. A brother Peter Morley predeceased him. Dick was born on August 16, 1949 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Richard & Geraldine (LeBeau) Morley Sr. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and entered the United States Air Force on January 3, 1969. He later married Paula Halliwell on July 6, 1974, whom he met while on his first Air Force tour in Europe. Dick was a Veteran of both Vietnam and Desert Storm. He received numerous commendations for heroism, leadership, and service during his military career, including a Bronze Star. He later received his honorable discharge on August 31, 1993. After retirement, Dick moved out into the countryside, where he deeply loved being outdoors among nature. He enjoyed spending his days growing his vegetable and flower gardens, hunting, landscaping, tending his trees, and birdwatching. In the evenings, Dick enjoyed watching his favorite TV series and old movies, and being surrounded by the love of his family. Dick was a wonderful, generous, and kind husband and father, and loved his family and siblings very much. He will always be held in the hearts of his wife and daughter, who loved and dearly miss him and were truly blessed to have him in their lives. Memorial contributions can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
THREE MILE BAY, NY

