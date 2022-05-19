ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Waldrop outstanding graduate student at Mercer

Newnan Times-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercer University recently honored Newnan resident Joey Waldrop at its 2022 Honors Convocation. Waldrop received the outstanding graduate student award for the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Administration...

times-herald.com

Newnan Times-Herald

Education Briefs

Alex Ridgeway of Sharpsburg is among the more than 3,300 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May 2022. Ridgeway, who majored in managerial finance, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration. •••. Kocin graduates from University of the Cumberlands.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Teachers of the Year to be honored Tuesday

Coweta County’s 2022 Teachers of the Year will be honored by members of the Board of Education at a ceremony Tuesday at the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts. The annual Teacher of the Year ceremony is sponsored by the Coweta County Board of Education and the Newnan Pilot Club.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan High resumes Student-Vet Connect program

Newnan High School resumed its Student-Vet Connect program on May 13 at the Jackson-Pless Armory. The school’s history and social studies department had been set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in the spring of 2019 but COVID-19 shutdowns prevented the event from taking place. After a two-year delay caused first by the COVID-19 pandemic and then by the March 2021 tornado, the event got underway with more than 50 military veterans sharing their memorabilia and their experiences with history students at NHS.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

UWG economic outlook event focuses on Newnan, Coweta

The University of West Georgia hosted the inaugural Economic Outlook: Newnan Monday, with business, government and community leaders from Coweta County gathering to discuss the local economy and what to expect in the coming year. The event, held at UWG Newnan and sponsored by Newnan Utilities, featured two experts speaking...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Students, teachers, schools honored at Coweta STEM Symposium

The Coweta County School System held its ninth annual STEM Symposium at the Nixon Centre for the Arts recently, honoring outstanding teachers, schools and students during the awards portion of the event. The evening started with a STEM "meet and greet" session featuring the Central Education Center’s engineering and robotics...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Judicial Circuit concerned with retaining employees

The Coweta Judicial Circuit has expressed concerns about employee retention as the amount of outstanding cases in Coweta have doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Herb Cranford, district attorney of a five-county judicial circuit that includes Coweta County, said the circuit is losing good people who may be going to other places for more pay.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Joan Mac Robison Spradlin

Joan Mac Robison Spradlin passed away peacefully at her home on May 18, 2022. Joan lived in Newnan all of her life and was active in her community. She was born August 12, 1931, to Hattie Mae Kilgore Robison and WL (Lee) Robison. Joan married Eddie Harold Spradlin on September 3, 1954. They were married 43 years at the time of Harold's death in 1997. She is also predeceased by her mother, father, and twin sister JoAnne. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Lee Spradlin and Beth Spradlin Pitts of Newnan.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Robert “Alan” NeSmith

Robert “Alan” NeSmith, 60, of Peachtree City, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after nine years of declining health. Alan was born on March 18, 1962, in Macon, GA. He was a proud graduate of Georgia Southern University and served as Director of Public Relations & Promotions at Kiawah Island Resort, Director of Marketing at Patriots Point Development Authority, Program Director at Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Public Relations Director at Wild Dunes Resort all before moving to Newnan, GA to assume the role of “Mr. Mom” for his two sons.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Six Indians sign on with colleges

At East Coweta, excellence is the standard. That was proved again on Tuesday when six Indians athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level. Four baseball players and two softball players who all played for Coach Franklin DeLoach were honored in the John...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Beware of those who say one thing but vote the opposite

I want to take a second to say how blessed I feel every day that I and my family ended up here in Newnan and that my kids get to go through the Coweta County School System. From Puddle Jumpers at age 3, through their time at Elm Street Elementary School, and onto the future when my kids will get to enroll in the Central Educational Center, I am grateful for this system and all that it has provided my family. If I had ended up in almost any other county in this state my children would not have had near the opportunities that my children have had here in Coweta. Thank you.
NEWNAN, GA
hometownheadlines.com

As Food City invests $12 million to $15 million in north Cartersville store, the company’s president talks about more locations in Northwest Georgia.

This slideshow requires JavaScript. You’ve seen all the work under way just below the U.S. 411/U.S. 41 split north of Cartersville since the first of the year. Even amid supply and equipment issues, a 59,000-square-foot Food City store is quickly coming together — and that doesn’t include the seven-pump “gas n’ go” station that is part of the project.
Eater

It’s Peach Season Again in Georgia

Georgia’s intense, devilish heat is starting to settle in now, but those 90-degree-plus temperatures and long days of summer sunlight so warm one’s skin cringes do have an upside: peach season is officially underway in Georgia. Folks from outlying states can believe otherwise, but nothing stands on the...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Kia car manufacturing plant in Georgia transforms the region

GEORGIA (WTOC) - In 2009, Hyundai Motor Group opened its first Kia car manufacturing plant in the U.S. near a small town on the Georgia-Alabama border. “This area historically has been predominantly textiles and we’re trying to give industry a new shot in the arm in this region.”. With...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Sylvia Ann Pelletier

Sylvia Ann Pelletier, 74, of Newnan GA passed away on May 17, 2022, at her residence. Sylvia was born in Newnan on June 3, 1947, and lived most of her life here. She attended Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus, GA. She loved cruising, the beach, reading, and spending time with family and friends.
NEWNAN, GA
thecitymenus.com

Carroll Tomorrow CEO to speak to VR leaders

Former Congresswoman and current CEO of Carroll Tomorrow Karen Handel will speak to Villa Rica’s civic and business leaders on June 8, as her first year in Carroll County comes to a close. Handel, who represented Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District for two years, will be the guest for the...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan to consider eight ARPA requests

The Newnan City Council will consider a total of eight requests for funds under the American Rescue Plan Act at their meeting on Tuesday. Six of those requests, worth a combined total of $8,378,601.52, are internal requests from the city of Newnan, while two of those requests, from Habitat for Humanity and from The Cellar, are worth a combined $558,000.
NEWNAN, GA

