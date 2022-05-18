ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Beatrice Edwards

By obitsamericanpress
Lake Charles American Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeatrice Edwards, age 77, passed away on May 12, 2022, at LCMH. A celebration of her...

www.americanpress.com

Lake Charles American Press

James “Jack” Harold Pickett Sr.

James Harold Pickett Sr., 95, of Gum Cove, La., passed away peacefully at 1:14 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in a local care facility. Born June 7, 1926 in Crowley, La., Mr. Pickett was raised and lived most of his life in the Gum Cove area. He was a 1945 graduate of Vinton High School and enjoyed rice farming for numerous years. He also worked as a security guard at W.R. Grace for over twenty years, retiring in 1986. Mr. Pickett was a member of Welsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton, La., where he was active with the United Methodist Men’s group. He enjoyed spending time in his yard tending to his lawn. He was blessed to never forget a name and could talk to anyone; he never met a stranger. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren; he will be greatly missed. He was extremely proud of his handwriting, which he believed got him his first non-farming job. He loved Peter-Built trucks, John Deere tractors, cookies, doing Arithmetic, Penny Gilley country music, peppermints, and well-made food, especially shrimp from Miss Lisa. He read two newspapers a day and loved discussing them with you.
CROWLEY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Aquilla Joy Duplechian

Aquillia Joy Duplechian, age 90, of Lake Charles, La. passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Aquillia was born Jan. 3, 1932 to Gus Spears and Juilia McCoy Spears. Aquilla was a native of Mamou and resident of Lake Charles...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Leesville student’s artwork to hang in congressman’s office

Artwork by a Vernon Parish student is now gracing the walls of Congressman Mike Johnson’s Leesville district office after she was recognized in this year’s Congressional Art Competition for the state’s 4th Congressional District. High School senior Kiersten Lejeune placed fifth in the state’s 4th Congressional District...
LEESVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies working off-duty security detail at a bar on Common Street early Sunday morning heard multiple shots fired from a nearby parking lot at about 2 a.m. Deputies proceeded to the parking lot where they observed a car exiting at a high rate of speed. Deputies...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

SW La.’s 50-year resilience master plan project in final phase

Financial planner Danielle Nava is invested in Southwest Louisiana and wants to create an even better region in which her 2-year-old twin daughters can thrive. “A lot of us continue to choose to live in Southwest Louisiana,” she said. “Collectively we all know the potential of Lake Charles and our area and the great thing about Just Imagine is that it transcends barriers and brings us all together to have input on the future of our community.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

2-year-old hit by gunfire after fight at Buddy Prejean Park

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested after firing into a vehicle Saturday morning following a fight at Buddy Prejean Park. A 2-year-old and an adult inside the car were injured. Lake Charles Police Sgt. Brenda Treadway said the shooting occurred at about 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Walters...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

5/22: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Dustin James Richards, 43, 212 Hunter Road, Ragley — unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer by flight; criminal trespass; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000. Bond: $42,500.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Photo Gallery: 35th Plastic Model Show and Contest

The 35th annual Southwest Area Modelers of Plastic Model Show and Contest is being held today at the West Cal Arena and Event Center in Sulphur. (Photos by Kirk Meche / Special to the American Press)
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Conviction stands for man who shot ex, her boyfriend

The appeal of a Lake Charles man convicted in a 2020 Tulip Street double shooting that killed one and injured another has been denied. A unanimous jury found Michael Andre Thomas guilty in the second-degree murder of Timothy Wayne Napoleon and the attempted second-degree murder of Crystal Jones on June 11, 2021.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cowboys in SLC semis, advance to bracket championship

There will be a time when Justin Hill can sit back and think about his accomplishment. Now is not that time. On a night when the McNeese State baseball coach broke the all-time program win record at 264, his mind was on the next big game. The Cowboys stamped their...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sending a message: Cowgirls thrash Irish in regional opener

McNeese State opened play in the NCAA softball tournament in grand style, batting around in the first inning en route to an 11-1, five-inning mercy rule win over nationally ranked Notre Dame Friday in Evanston, Illinois. The third-seeded Cowgirls (39-19), who extended their winning streak to eight, will play regional...
EVANSTON, IL
Lake Charles American Press

Clerk of Court to resume passport services

Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones said passport services will resume on Wednesday June 1. “We are very pleased that Calcasieu residents will once again be able to obtain passport services at the courthouse in Lake Charles. It was a difficult decision to suspend passport services when COVID made it impossible to do safely,” Jones said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

New election districts proposed in Calcasieu

Calcasieu Parish police jurors during Thursday’s regular meeting got their first glimpse at the proposed redrawing of the parish’s 15 election districts. Cade Cole, an attorney and consultant for the parish, said Calcasieu’s population, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, is 216,780. That’s up 12.45 percent from the 2010 census. Had it not been for the severe damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, the population would likely have been higher, Cole said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cowgirls reach first regional finals in program history

The Cowgirls are still alive, advancing to the final round of a NCAA tournament regional for the first time in program history with a 3-1 win over Notre Dame. McNeese (40-19) will play Northwestern (42-10) at 3 p.m. today, needing to win to force a winner-take-all game. A win in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

