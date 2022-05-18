Beatrice Edwards

James Harold Pickett Sr., 95, of Gum Cove, La., passed away peacefully at 1:14 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in a local care facility. Born June 7, 1926 in Crowley, La., Mr. Pickett was raised and lived most of his life in the Gum Cove area. He was a 1945 graduate of Vinton High School and enjoyed rice farming for numerous years. He also worked as a security guard at W.R. Grace for over twenty years, retiring in 1986. Mr. Pickett was a member of Welsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton, La., where he was active with the United Methodist Men’s group. He enjoyed spending time in his yard tending to his lawn. He was blessed to never forget a name and could talk to anyone; he never met a stranger. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren; he will be greatly missed. He was extremely proud of his handwriting, which he believed got him his first non-farming job. He loved Peter-Built trucks, John Deere tractors, cookies, doing Arithmetic, Penny Gilley country music, peppermints, and well-made food, especially shrimp from Miss Lisa. He read two newspapers a day and loved discussing them with you.

CROWLEY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO