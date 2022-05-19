ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday, May 18th Evening Weather

KDRV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooler and blustery tomorrow with the slight...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Chilly night ahead, rain returning to the Valley Wednesday

No weather worries overnight aside from temps being a little chilly. Skies will be mostly clear early tonight with increasing clouds toward morning. Temperatures will drop to around 40° by daybreak Wednesday. WEDNESDAY. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday morning as an area of low-pressure approaches from the...
ENVIRONMENT
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Chaotic Mix Of Heat & Frost This Weekend

Mother Nature will make it difficult for Ontarians to prepare for the May long weekend this year, thanks to an incoming pattern bringing both heat and frost to the province. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with July-like temperatures on Friday, with daytime highs reaching 30 degrees C for most southern cities and a spike in humidity that could create thunderstorms in the north.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
AccuWeather

Rain, snow and wind targets western US this week

AccuWeather meteorologists say the stormy weather pattern is likely to bring a host of travel disruptions across the western part of the country. All modes of weather, including snow, are forecast to spread across the West this week, AccuWeather forecasters say. The first of two major storms to cross the...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Turbulent weather heading toward Northwest at midweek

Wind-driven rain and mountain snow all the way down to pass level will cause widespread disruptions across the Pacific Northwest at midweek as a powerful storm moves in from the Pacific. Over the last week, the on-and-off-again storm pattern across the Northwest that has produced bouts of light showery weather...
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
freightwaves.com

Late-season snowstorm heading to Rockies

Truckers will probably have to chain up Friday as a late-season storm dumps heavy snow in the northern Rockies. The storm will begin Thursday night, possibly as a mix of rain and snow, turning to all snow Friday as temperatures drop. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm...
BUTTE, MT
The Independent

UK weekend weather: Cool temperatures and rain bring warm weather to an end

Rain is expected to fall across the country as the week of unseasonably warm weather comes to an end.Parts of the south east will enjoy temperatures of 21C on Saturday before showers and cooler temperatures begin to set in, the Met Office has said.While the weather in the south - particularly in London - are expected to remain mild for most of the weekend, rain is expected to cover the west of Scotland on Sunday.Temperatures are set to return to the average for this time of year with it predicted to be 16C in the south west and 14C in...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Afternoon, evening storms Sunday; Severe threat Monday

After a cloudy start with areas of dense fog, skies will be brightening up heading into the afternoon.It's a warmer and overall drier finish to the weekend, although a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, primarily to the north and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s around the city and low 80s inland.After a leftover shower or thunderstorm this evening, we clear a bit overnight.Viewing for the total lunar eclipse tonight won't be ideal, but we're hopeful for some breaks in the clouds. It'll really depend on your location. Maximum totality occurs just after midnight, giving the moon that rusty orange/red color.Monday itself starts off mainly dry, but we'll need to watch for a line of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.The evening commute will likely be slow as the storms move through.Things turn pleasant for midweek with temps in the low 70s.Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Warm temps and sunny skies for the Mid-South

Tonight after the storms move out early in the night a few scattered showers will continue into Monday morning. Cooler and drier air is moving in behind the cold front that brought the stormy conditions with lows into the mid-60s. Monday starts cloudy with showers lingering south of I-40. Sunshine...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy