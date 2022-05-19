ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Catherine “Cathy” Sweeney, 67, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Catherine “Cathy” Sweeney, 67, of Creekwood Dr., Watertown, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home. Calling hours are from 5:00 p.m. to...

JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. JoEllen was born in Watertown November 6, 1968, daughter of the late Roy S. Evans and Joan A. Mowers Evans. She attended Brownville and Watertown schools and graduated from Corcoran High School, Syracuse. On June 8, 2002 she married William W. Youngs. A previous marriage ended in divorce.
CLAYTON, NY
Francis W. Plummer Jr., 68, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Francis W. Plummer Jr., 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on November 29, 1953 in Watertown, NY, son of Francis W. and Loretta (Johnson) Plummer Sr. He attended Watertown City Schools. In 1973, he started...
WATERTOWN, NY
Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, Watertown, died Monday, May 16th, 2022 at her home. Calling hours are Saturday, May 21st, 2022 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1 pm. She is...
WATERTOWN, NY
William W. Conde, III, 80, of Henderson Harbor

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - William W. Conde, III, affectionately known as “Sandy”, passed away in Henderson Harbor on May 18, 2022. Born on February 18, 1942, he was 80 years old. Sandy was the beloved husband of Nancy (Rayner) for 55 years and a loving father...
HENDERSON HARBOR, NY
Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer died May 20, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 96 . She was born on November 13, 1925, daughter of John Meyer and Anastasia Marilley, at her home in the town of Croghan, NY.
WATERTOWN, NY
Pierre “Pete” R. Martin, 61, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Pierre “Pete” R. Martin, age 61 of Hammond will be held at 12:00pm on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Carrara officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4:00 to...
HAMMOND, NY
Gladys M. Weston, 87, of Watertown and formerly of Adams Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gladys M. Weston passed away Tuesday, May 17th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was 87 years old. A complete obituary will be posted on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
WATERTOWN, NY
Mildred A. Stovall, 99, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mildred A. Stovall, a 99-year resident of Watertown, died on May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, where she had resided since 2015. Millie was the child of John and Isabel Hiscott. After graduating from Watertown High School, she went to work for the Agricultural Insurance Company. Soon thereafter, she met a handsome young soldier from Texas who was stationed at Madison Barracks. She married James Stovall in 1942, before he was deployed to Europe and Africa for three years. After the war, the couple settled in Watertown, although they made annual trips to Jim’s home in Texas.
WATERTOWN, NY
Graveside Services: Charles M. Gerrish, 101, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Charles M. Gerrish, 101, of Elm Street will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam with Rev. Robert Schirmer, officiating. Mr. Gerrish passed away January 29, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under...
POTSDAM, NY
Viola A. “Waientha” Thompson, 45, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Viola A. “Waientha” Thompson, 45, of Park Street, unexpectedly passed away early Monday morning, May 16, 2022 at her home. Viola was born on October 15, 1976 in Cornwall, the daughter of the late Angus Jocko and Philomena “Mae” (Cook) Thompson. She attended school in St. Regis and graduated from General Venier High School in Cornwall. On April 21, 2018, she married Gary W. Minor in Vernon, Connecticut.
AKWESASNE, NY
Gerene M. Backus, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerene M. Backus, 81, Watertown, wife of Leman R. Backus, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Graveside services will be 2 pm on May 24th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery with Rev. Laura Calos, pastor of the Asbury United Methodist Church officiating. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Besides her husband she is survived by five children, Mary Jean (Randy) Mullis, Ft. Covington, Robert Backus and Jodie (Michael) Spaulding, both of Watertown, Deanna Wright, Charlotte, NC, Kevin (Colleen) Backus, Charlton, NY; five grandchildren Amber Mullis Legrand, Adrianne Lauzon, Natashia Wright, Jessica and Nicole Backus; five great grandchildren; a sister Marilyn Shepard, Florida; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a great granddaughter Alexis Lauzon, a brother George Freeman and two sisters Jeannie and Laurena. Gerene was born in the Town of Henderson on October 9, 1940, a daughter to Eugene and Mary Freeman. She worked as a papergirl delivering the Watertown Daily Times as a young girl. She also worked at Gibson’s Laundry, Mode; Homes, Nichols Department Store and the Pharmhouse, Stature Electric and retired from Walmart in 2011. She married Leman R. Backus, Jr. on January 25th, 1963 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Gerene enjoyed walking on and spending time at the beach. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, Knitting, sewing and flower gardening. She had a knack for finding four leaf clovers in the grass . Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
WATERTOWN, NY
Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91 of Canton passed on Monday, January 17, 2022 at home after a brief illness. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Lawrence...
CANTON, NY
Sally Linda Patterson, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Celebration of Life for Sally Linda Patterson will be 12:00pm – 4:00pm Saturday, May 21st at Pete’s Trattoria, 111 Breen Avenue, Watertown. Sally passed away Wednesday, May 18th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 75 years old. Born in Watertown April 22,...
WATERTOWN, NY
Kathleen K. Noftsier, 57, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen K. Noftsier, 57, of Van Amber Road, Castorland, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. Calling hours are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Naumburg Mennonite Church. A graveside service will be at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Castorland Union Cemetery, Church Street, Castorland, with a memorial service at at 11:00 a.m. at Naumburg Mennonite Church with Pastors Titus Mast, Myron Roggie, and Greg Widrick officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caring Friends of the Community, 11037 State Route 812, Croghan, NY 13327 or Naumburg Mennonite Church, Attn: Missions Fund, P.O. Box 124, Castorland, NY 13620. Kathleen is survived by her husband Gary; a son, Joshua Noftsier of Castorland; a daughter, Rachel Noftsier of Castorland; her parents, Raymond and Karen Reape of Castorland; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Brian (Lori) Reape of Castorland; and John (Christine) Reape of Lowville; her mother-in-law, Barbara Noftsier of Castorland; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Gordon and Martha McDonald; and her paternal grandparents, Calistus “C.L.” and Edna Reape; and her father-in-law, Leslie R. Noftsier. Kathleen was born on September 5, 1964 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of Raymond and Karen McDonald Reape. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1982. Kathleen earned her AAS in Agricultural Science from SUNY Cobleskill. She earned her BA in Mathematics and Secondary Education and her MA in Mathematics from SUNY Potsdam. On June 1, 1991, she married Gary Noftsier at Beaver Falls Methodist Church. Kathleen worked as a lab technician at Kraft Heinz in Lowville and taught GED classes at BOCES in Glenfield before she accepted a high school math teaching position at Beaver River Central School, where she would spend the rest of her career. Kathleen had a passion for sharing her love and understanding of math with her students. She also enjoyed writing her own curriculum, and published several graphing calculator workbooks in partnership with Texas Instruments. She loved attending math conferences and shared her courses with teachers across New York State. In her free time, Kathleen enjoyed crocheting, decorating cakes, watching baseball with her family, and studying her Bible. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
CASTORLAND, NY
Leona Benton, 92, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Leona Benton, 92, a longtime resident of Benton Road, peacefully passed away early Thursday morning, May 19, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however arrangements are incomplete at this time.
POTSDAM, NY
June S. Remington, 92, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - June S. Remington, 92, a longtime resident of Parishville, passed away Wednesday morning, May 18, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Hopkinton, where she had been residing. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however are incomplete...
PARISHVILLE, NY
Graveside service for John P. McCarthy, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside committal service for John P. McCarthy will be held in Martinsburg Cemetery on Tuesday, May 24, at 1 PM. Mr. McCarthy, 88, of Watertown died January 11, 2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
WATERTOWN, NY
Michael C. Gillette, 62, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Michael C. Gillette, 62, died peacefully Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be held on June 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Watertown, located at 103 Washington St., Watertown. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Rutland. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2nd from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.
WATERTOWN, NY
Longtime Watertown radio, TV personality dies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fixture of Watertown radio and TV has died at age 92. Antoinette T. Harblin died Tuesday at Life Care Center in Morristown, TN., according to an obituary from Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. She was known universally to viewers of WWNY TV and listeners...
WATERTOWN, NY
Service Notice: Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian burial for Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, a resident of Spring Street, Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood. Mrs. Speer passed away on January 6, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Louise “Dolly” Speer.
NORWOOD, NY

