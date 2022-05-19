ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Parents wanting to make a change, run for LA County Supervisor

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two seats up for grabs on the...

avdailynews.com

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Had It With D.A George Gascon

Supervisor Kathryn Barger voiced her support to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón today, citing a news report published by the Los Angeles Times as being the tipping point for her decision. “Learning that our D.A.’s ‘Zero Bail’ policy has interfered with a diversion program’s ability to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Would L.A. County bring back mask mandate if cases continue to climb?

After weeks of climbing case numbers, Los Angeles County has moved from “low” to “medium” COVID-19 risk level under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community rating system. L.A. County had just entered the “low” risk category in March, triggering a relaxation of indoor masking rules countywide. On Thursday, L.A. County became the only Southern California […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
lmu.edu

Refund the Money: Billionaire L.A. Mayor Hopeful Urges on Surplus

“A year ago, I would’ve told you that a candidate like Rick Caruso, even if he spent $25 million, couldn’t win the mayoralty of LA,’’ said Fernando Guerra, director of the Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University. “Caruso represents an outsider challenging the governing political establishment. Voters are open to that right now.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Caruso surges in LA mayoral polls after record-breaking spending

Mayoral candidate and billionaire developer Rick Caruso continues to surge in the polls after record-breaking spending from his personal fortune. "I'm focusing on working hard for the next two and a half weeks," he said. "I'm focused on what people really care about in this city — the crime problem, homeless problem and corruption in City Hall."Caruso spent Friday night garnering endorsements from high-profile members of the Asian American community. However, he has drawn criticism from his opponents for buying ad time and avoiding debates, claiming he is afraid to answer tough questions. "Well I did two debates," said Caruso. "I'm happy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County regresses to 'medium' COVID level as cases spread

LOS ANGELES - As anticipated, Los Angeles County's rising rate of COVID-19 caused the county to downgrade Thursday from the federal government's "low" virus level to "medium" -- prompting calls from county officials to mask up indoors, get vaccinated and boosted and get tested at the first sign of illness.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Villanueva campaign manager under fire after saying he "bought a salsa maker" from Hispanic clergy

The campaign manager for LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is under fire Friday after a questionable tweet aimed at another candidate, on the heels of a campaign ad that prompted the LA Archdiocese to take a neutral stand.The latest kerfuffle started with a religious-themed campaign ad showing Villanueva praying at a Catholic Church for help fighting violent crime. Villanueva's campaign apparently took the video down after the Archdiocese objected to its filming at St. Alphonsus Church in East LA.Candidate Matt Rodriguez weighed in on the situation, invoking Jesus' admonition to not be like hypocrites, saying "You can pray out loud...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Gascón recall effort hits 450,000 signatures

The recall effort for L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón reported this week that, as of May 13, the campaign had collected 79.3% of the signatures needed to get the recall on the ballot, with 50 days left to qualify. In a statement distributed on Wednesday, campaign leaders said...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

LA removes crosswalks allegedly painted by a secretive group

The illegal crosswalks remained untouched for weeks, but on Friday Los Angeles city workers were on site steaming them away. The set of four crosswalks popped up at a busy residential intersection in March, allegedly painted by a secretive group that calls itself Crosswalk Collective LA. At the time, the group told NPR they were tired of waiting on the city to make what they said are much needed improvements for pedestrians. So they DIY'ed it, taking matters into their own hands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Archdiocese of Los Angeles says it never gave Villanueva permission to shoot campaign ad at church

LOS ANGELES - This week, incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva released a new campaign ad for his re-election bid. In the ad, the incumbent sheriff is seen entering a church, walking along the aisle with a voiceover of Villanueva saying a prayer for the homelesses in Los Angeles, for his department's deputies and the safety of the public playing in the background.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

New Villanueva campaign ad taken down after Archdiocese of Los Angeles objects to its filming in church

A new political ad from Alex Villanueva appears to have been taken down after its release prompted the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to take a neutral position in the race for LA County Sheriff.The ad showed the incumbent sheriff walking into a church to pray for public safety, the homeless in LA and his department's duties. The ad was apparently filmed in East LA's St. Alphonsus Church.In a tweet that had included the video, the caption said, "It takes strength to lead others & fight those that would do harm. I draw much of my strength from the man above."The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Controller Galperin calls for City to use its land to house homeless

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin urged officials Wednesday to take advantage of empty, city-owned land to house people experiencing homelessness, adding that he's identified 26 city properties that could be used to house thousands of people. "It is clear that more must be done right away to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

