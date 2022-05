MicroStrategy, the world's largest corporate bitcoin holder, suffered a pretty big loss on Monday when the price of bitcoin fell below its average purchase price of $30,700. MicroStrategy went under when the red candle on the BTC/USD chart caused the price to drop below $30,700, which is the average price it paid for all of its more than 129,000 bitcoins. TradingView data shows that Bitcoin fell to its lowest at $30,331 on Monday.

