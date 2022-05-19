ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Hume: Never expected to see the President sitting behind the Resolute Desk talking about baby formula

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

TP
2d ago

Well, that’s not a President!! Just so we’re clear! Mailbox-Joe will never be a President! 🤷🏼‍♂️

SANDY
2d ago

No one did but hear we are. Going to be really hard for us to make it through this administration!!

Last Man Standing
2d ago

Well, Biden’s next moment behind the desk will be for a Depends commercial.

The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris former spokesperson Symone Sanders says claims of a rift between VP and Biden are 'palace intrigue,' claims 'chaos' in her office is 'overreported' and hints negative stories are sexist

Vice President Kamala Harris' former spokesperson Symone Sanders knocked down rumors of a rift between Harris and President Joe Biden suggesting journalists are just thirsty for some drama. 'There's a lot of chatter and I just feel like people need - I don't know. Well, I do know. There's palace...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Jen Psaki Says Biden Administration Providing Migrant Infants Baby Formula amid Shortage Is 'Morally Right'

The Biden Administration is standing by its decision to support migrant families at the border amid the nationwide baby formula shortage. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed recent criticism from Rep. Kat Cammack, Florida Republican lawmaker, and other republicans who have publicly criticized President Joe Biden for providing baby formula to immigrant children.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Fox News guest calls out network as ‘party of hate’ for spreading ‘Great Replacement’ theory

The tension was palpable on Thursday after a liberal Fox News guest pointed out how the network has regularly aired content echoing or directly referencing “great replacement” ideology, a white supremacist conspiracy theory. A screed believed to be written by suspected Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron references the theory.On a recent episode of The Faulkner Focus, Democratic political adviser Kristal Knight was asked about recent comments from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said he’s going to start voting Republican because the Democrats have become the “party of hate.”She responded that she felt the GOP and their conservative allies are...
BUFFALO, NY
TheWrap

Seth Meyers Mocks Madison Cawthorn’s Primary Ouster: ‘You May Be Gone, But Soon You’ll Be Forgotten’ (Video)

Madison Cawthorn lost his seat as a North Carolina congressman this week, and Seth Meyers had an absolute ball roasting him for it on Wednesday night. Cawthorn was defeated in his primary contest by just 1,500 votes — despite having the endorsement of the twice-impeached Donald Trump — losing to Chuck Edwards, a state senator. The incumbent’s loss seems to be the direct result of a campaign against him by his own party, and that aspect is one that thrilled Meyers.
POLITICS
Long Beach Tribune

“Older generations have no idea what this feels like…,” Young woman has undergone five rounds of frozen egg donation, physically and emotionally intensive process, only to pay part of her student debt

Almost every year, universities across the country are increasing the tuition costs for students making the higher education less and less accessible for students and their parents. Per a recent NBC News report, college costs outpaced inflation by 28 percent at public institutions and 19 percent at private nonprofit ones in the decade preceding the pandemic.
COLLEGES
The Conversation U.S.

What you need to know about the Defense Production Act – the 1950s law Biden invoked to try to end the baby formula shortage

U.S. President Joe Biden on May 18, 2022, announced he is invoking the Defense Production Act to help end the shortage of baby formula stressing out parents nationwide. He said he will direct suppliers of baby formula ingredients to prioritize delivery to formula manufacturers and control their distribution as necessary. You might well wonder what babies going without formula has to do with defense production, which calls to mind big warships and weapons systems. While using the Defense Production Act to force companies to make baby formula would certainly be a novel use of the act, it would hardly be the first...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Pete Buttigieg, father of twins, says formula shortage is 'very personal': 'Baby formula is a very big part of our lives'

Pete Buttigieg is speaking out about the infant formula shortage. Buttigieg, who is the Secretary of Transportation under President Joe Biden, welcomed twins last year with his husband Chasten. In a May 15 interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation, the politician explained how the infant formula crisis is affecting his family, calling the situation “very personal.”
POLITICS
