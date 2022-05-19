ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

K-9 utilized to find fleeing suspect

By May 18, 2022
The Recorddelta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKHANNON — Anthony Allen Fisher, age 66 of New Martinsville, W. Va., was arrested following an incident on Monday, May 16. Due to the details of the crime, Fisher is facing charges of Fleeing on Foot, Fleeing while DUI, Fleeing with Reckless Indifference and Destruction of Property. According...

therecorddelta.com

